From Wuhan tourists to Singaporean cabby: A detailed look at the 40 coronavirus patients in Singapore so far

Singapore - Over the past two weeks since the first case was reported here, 40 people in Singapore have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Here is a look at who they are.

Case No 1: Man from Wuhan

The Chinese national flew into Singapore on Jan 20. Then, he had a sore throat but no fever. The next day, he developed a fever and a cough, and on Jan 22, went to Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) Emergency Department.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated, in view of his clinical symptoms and recent travel history from Wuhan. He was diagnosed to have pneumonia.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) was notified at about 10pm the same day. He was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus at 6pm on Jan 23.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa in Sentosa and said that he had kept to the vicinity of the hotel.

Case No 2: Woman from Wuhan

She arrived in Singapore on Jan 21. She reported that she was asymptomatic during the flight, but developed a fever and a cough later that day.

The next day, on Jan 22, she sought medical treatment at Raffles Hospital, and was transferred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital's (TTSH) Emergency Department. She was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated, and MOH was notified. On Jan 23, she was admitted to National Centre for Infectious Diseases ( NCID).

She was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus on Jan 24.

Prior to hospital admission, she stayed at J8 Hotel at 8 Townshend Road and indicated that she had visited Orchard Road, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay.

She had travelled on public transport, including MRT and taxi. Contact tracing has started. The risk of infection from transient contact, such as on public transport or in public places, is assessed to be low.

Case No 3: Man from Wuhan

He is a close contact of the first case, and was isolated as a suspect case at SGH on Jan 23 at 6.30pm as he was symptomatic. On Jan 24, at 1pm he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Case No 4: Man from Wuhan

He is a 36-year-old male Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Jan 22.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore. He subsequently developed a cough on Jan 23, and went to Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) Emergency Department on Jan 24.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed Wuhan coronavirus infection on Jan 25 at about 9.30pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa.

Case No 5: Woman from Wuhan

She is a 56-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 18.

She is warded in an isolation room at the NCID.

She reported that she was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore. She subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 24, and was conveyed by ambulance to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Jan 26.



She was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated at NCID. Subsequent test results confirmed coronavirus infection on Jan 27. She has no known links to the other confirmed imported cases.

Prior to hospital admission, the case stayed with her family at their home at Ceylon Road.

Since onset of symptoms on Jan 24, she had remained in her home until she was conveyed to hospital on Jan 26.

Case No 6: Man from Wuhan

The six confirmed case is a 56-year-old male Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on 19 January.

He is warded in an isolation room at Changi General Hospital (CGH) and his condition is stable.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore. He subsequently developed symptoms on 25 January, and went on is own to CGH in a private car on 26 January.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed coronavirus infection on 27 January at about 11pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed with his family at their home at Pasir Ris Grove.

Case No 7: Man from Wuhan, who was also the first to be discharged

He is a 35-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore on Jan 23 with family and friends.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore. He subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 24, and went to Raffles Hospital via public transport on the same day.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately sent to NCID via an ambulance. Subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Jan 27at about 11pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at Marina Bay Sands, and had travelled on public transport.

Cases No 8 & 9: Couple from Wuhan, Life Church and Missions cluster

The married couple are a 56-year-old woman and 56-year-old man, both Chinese nationals from Wuhan who arrived together in Singapore on Jan 19.

Both reported that they were asymptomatic during the flight to Singapore.

They subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 24, and took a taxi to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Jan 27. They were classified as suspect cases and immediately isolated at NCID.

Subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Jan 28 at about 11pm and on Jan 29 at about 2pm respectively.

Prior to hospital admission, they stayed with their family at their home at Lorong Lew Lian.

Case No 10: Man from Wuhan

He is a 56 year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 20. He is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during his flight to Singapore. He subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 21, and was admitted to NCID on Jan 28 after being identified as a suspect case at a health screening station at Marina South Pier.

Subsequent test results confirmed coronavirus infection on Jan 29 at about 2pm. Prior to hospital admission, he worked and lived on board a cargo vessel.

Case No 11: Woman from Wuhan, travel companion of Case No 4

She is a 31 year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore on Jan 22.

She was a travelling companion of the fourth confirmed case, a male.

She had been quarantined from Jan 26, two days after he was admitted to hospital, and on the morning after he was confirmed to have the virus.

She reported that she was asymptomatic during her flight to Singapore. She developed symptoms on Jan 27, and was admitted to NCID. Subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Jan 29 at about 11pm.

Case No 12: Woman from Wuhan

She is a 37-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with her family on Jan 22.

She is warded in an isolation room at the NCID.

She reported that she was asymptomatic during her flight to Singapore. She subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 26.

She took a taxi to TTSH that same day, and was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated at NCID. She was confirmed with the coronavirus infection on Jan 29 at about 11pm.

Prior to hospital admission, she stayed at Village Hotel Sentosa (10 Artillery Avenue), Hotel 81 Princess (21 Lorong 12 Geylang) and Home Suite View Hotel (12 Lorong 12 Geylang).

She indicated that she had visited Orchard Road and Geylang, and had travelled by taxi.



Case No 13: Woman from Wuhan, close contact of Case No 2

She is a 73 year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan with her family on Jan 21. She was tested positive for coronavirus infection on Jan 30 at about 2pm.

She reported that she was asymptomatic during her flight to Singapore.

She was a close contact of the second confirmed case, and multiple attempts were made to contact her. She was located on Jan 28 - six days after Case No 2 sought treatment at a hospital, and was reported having developed symptoms on the same day.

She was conveyed by an ambulance to NCID, where she was immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Jan 30 at about 2pm.

Prior to hospital admission, she stayed at ParkRoyal Collection Pickering (3 Upper Pickering Street) and Oasia Hotel Downtown (100 Peck Seah Street).

She indicated that she had visited Changi Airport and Jewel, and had travelled on private transport and taxi.

Case No 14: Singapore male workpass holder from China

He is a 31-year-old Chinese national who is a Singapore work pass holder. After a trip to Hubei, he arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 26.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during his flight to Singapore, but subsequently developed symptoms two days later, on Jan 28.

He sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Jan 30, and was conveyed by an ambulance to NCID, where he was immediately isolated.

He was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on Jan 30 at about 11pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at his home in Jurong East Street 13.

Case No 15: Singapore woman evacuated from Wuhan

The first case involving a Singaporean. She is a 47-year-old Singaporean who travelled to Wuhan with her family.

She was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30, and arrived in Singapore on the same day.

She was asymptomatic when she boarded the flight. Upon arrival at Changi Airport, she was found to have a fever during medical screening, and was conveyed to NCID.

She was tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Jan 31 at about 2pm.

Case No 16: Man from Wuhan

He is a 38-year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 22.

He reported that he was asymptomatic during his flight,

He subsequently developed symptoms on 23 January and reported that he had stayed at his home at Nathan Road until Jan 29, when he took a taxi to SGH.

He was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated at SGH. He was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on 31 January at about 2pm.

Case No 17: Singapore woman evacuated from Wuhan

She is a 47-year-old Singaporean who travelled to Wuhan. She was one of the Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30.

She was asymptomatic when she boarded the flight.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, she was found to have a fever during medical screening, and was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She was tested positive for coronavirus infection on 31 January at about 11pm.

Case No 18: Woman from Wuhan She is a 31-year-old female Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 22.

She was tested positive for coronavirus infection on Feb 1 at about 2pm. She is warded in an isolation room at NCID.

Case No 19: Singapore PR working at Yong Thai Hang

This is the first case involving someone who has no recent travel history to China. It also marks the start of a new cluster forming, involving a Chinese tour group from Guangxi.

She is a 28-year-old Singapore permanent resident, who works at Yong Thai Hang at 24 Cavan Road, a complementary health products shop that primarily serves Chinese tourists.

She reported developing a sore throat and a fever on Jan 29, and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on the same day.

On Jan 30, she went to TTSH's emergency department, and was discharged when her chest X-ray came back negative for pneumonia. She reported that she had not left her home at Jalan Bukit Merah from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

On Feb 3, she went to SGH. As she was diagnosed with pneumonia this time, she was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated.

She was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on Feb 3 past 11pm.

Case No 20: Singaporean working at Yong Thai Hang

She is a 48-year-old Singaporean who has no recent travel history to China. She is a colleague of Case No 19 and lives at Hougang Street 61. She reported onset of symptoms on Jan 25.

On Feb 3, she went to NCID. Given that she is a colleague of Case No 19, she was classified as a suspect case and immediately isolated. Subsequent test results confirmedcoronavirus infection on Feb 4.

Case No 21: Indonesian maid

She is a 44-year-old Indonesian, who is Case No 19's foreign domestic worker, and resides at Jalan Bukit Merah. She reported onset of symptoms on Feb 2.

The next day, she was admitted to SGH emergency department. Subsequent test results confirmed coronavirus infection on Feb 4 afternoon.

She reported that she had not left her place of residence since onset of symptoms.

Cases No 22 & 23: Singaporean men evacuated from Wuhan

They are Singaporean men aged 41 and 17 who were evacuated from Wuhan on Jan 30. They were without symptoms when they boarded the flight, and were put under quarantine upon landing in Singapore.

As an added precaution, all Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan were tested for 2019-nCoV. They tested positive on Feb 3 despite continuing to show no symptoms.

They are warded in isolation rooms at the NCID.

Case No 24: Singaporean woman tour guide

The 32-year-old Singaporean is a tour guide who had taken tour groups to Yong Thai Hang at 24 Cavan Road, the same shop of which Cases No 19 and 20 are employees.

She was asymptomatic when she went to NCID on Feb 3, where she was immediately isolated.

She was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on Feb 4 at about 2pm.





While she had previously reported that she was asymptomatic when she went to NCID, she said on Feb 4 night that she had developed a fever on Jan 30.

Prior to hospital admission, she stayed at her home at Buangkok Green,and worked at Jalan Besar. She visited Hougang Polyclinic on 30 January, and went to a supermarket near her home.

Case No 25: Husband of tour guide

The 40-year-old Singaporean who has no recent travel history to China, is the husband of Case No 24.

He reported that he developed a fever on Jan 24.

He visited Hougang Polyclinic with his wife on Jan 30, and went to NCID on Feb 3, where he was immediately isolated. He was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on Feb 4 at about 8pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at his home at Buangkok Green, and worked at Diamond Industries Jewellery Company at Harbour Drive which was visited by the same tour group from Guangxi.

He said that he had visited Pasir Panjang Hawker Centre and had travelled by public transport.

Case No 26: Woman from Wuhan, daughter of Case No 13

She is a 42 year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 21, and is the daughter of Case 13, who was confirmed to have the virus on Jan 30.

As she was symptomatic, she was conveyed by ambulance to NCID on the same day as her mother on Jan 28, and immediately isolated.

She was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on Feb 4 at about 8pm.

Cases No 27 & 28: Husband & baby of Case No 19

They are the husband, 45, and six-month old baby of Case 19. Both are Singaporeans with no recent travel history to China.

The husband reported that he developed symptoms on Feb 1. He visited a GP clinic on Feb 2 and was subsequently isolated at the NCID on Feb 4.

Prior to hospital admission, he stayed at his home at Jalan Bukit Merah and worked as a private hire driver.

He was tested positive for coronavirus infection on Feb 5 at about 2pm.

The baby boy was cared for at home and was not in any infant care facility prior to hospital admission

He was tested positive for coronavirus infection on Feb 5 at about 2pm, and is warded in an isolation room at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Case No 29: Singaporean man with no contact history

This is the first case with no recent travel history to China or known links to previous cases here, raising the possibility that new infection clusters involving locals could emerge.

The 41 year-old Singaporean reported that he had developed a fever on Jan 28, and visited a GP clinic the next day. He sought treatment at another GP clinic on Jan 30.

On Feb 3, he was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital .

He was confirmed with coronavirus infection on Feb 5 at about 11pm. He has been transferred to NCID for further treatment and is currently warded in an isolation room.

Case No 30: Singaporean man who attended meeting at Grand Hyatt

He is a 27-year-old Singaporean who has no recent travel history to China.

He is one of the four Singapore residents who are being investigated at NCID after attending a private business meeting at Grand Hyatt Singapore from Jan 20 to 22.

The meeting included participants from China, including Hubei, and earlier confirmed cases from Malaysia and South Korea.

He was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on Feb 6 at about 2pm.

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to Far East Square (19 China Street) and Junction 8 (9 Bishan Place), and stayed at Shunfu Road

Case No 31: Singaporean man who attended Life Church and Missions

The 53 year-old Singaporean living at Tampines Street 24 had not been to China recently, but had gone to Malaysia on Jan 6, 11 and 17.

He saw a GP on Jan 23 and another GP on Jan 28, then went to Changi General Hospital on Feb 1 where he was admitted.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus on Feb 6 at about 11pm

Before he was warded, he had been to The Life Church and Missions at 146B Paya Lebar Road, and visited family and friends during Chinese New Year.

Case No 32: Singaporean woman who teaches at Victoria Junior College

The Victoria Junior College teacher, 32, has no recent travel history to China. She felt sick on Feb 2 and was admitted to Parkway East Hospital on Feb 5. Once confirmed to have coronavirus on Feb 6 at about 11pm, she was transferred to the NCID.

Although she had gone to work before she was admitted, she had not interacted with her colleagues and students once she started feeling sick.

She lives at Elias Road and had visited Changi Airport and Singapore Zoo.

Case No 33: Singapore woman who attended Life Church and Missions The woman, 39, has no recent travel history to China, but had been in Malaysia from Jan 22 to 29.

She started feeling sick on Jan 30, and went to the emergency department at SKGH on Feb 2 where she was admitted. She was confirmed infected with coronavirus on Feb 6 at about 11pm.

Case No 34: Singaporean woman who works at Yong Thai Hang The woman, 34, has not been to China recently.

She felt ill on 27 January and saw a, and had visited a GP on 27 January and again on 1 February.

As she works at Yong Thai Hang and is a close contact of Cases No 19 and 20, she was quarantined on Feb 4.

Two days later, she was admitted to NCID and was confirmed to have coronavirus infection the following afternoon.

Before she was hospitalised, she had gone to work at Yong Thai Hang. She lives at Sin Ming Road.

Case No 35: Singaporean taxi driver

The taxi driver, 64, has no recent travel history to China.

He showed symptoms on Jan 30 and went to Bukit Merah Polyclinic the following day.

He was admitted to SGH on Feb 6 where he is warded in an isolation room. He was confirmed to be infected the following afternoon.

Since he started feeling sick, he had largely stayed at his home at Henderson Crescent, except to visit Redhill Market and a hawker centre at Bukit Merah for meals.

Case No 36: Singaporean permanent resident who attended meeting at Grand Hyatt



The woman, 38, had not been to China recently

She started feeling sick on Jan 24 but went to Johor Bahru the following day where she remained till Jan 28.

She saw a GP on Feb 1, a few days after her return.

She was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Feb 4, and was confirmed to have the virus on Feb 7.

She is now warded in an isolation room at NCID.

She had attended the same meeting at the Grand Hyatt Singapore with Cases No 30 and 39 from Jan 20 to 22.

She lives at Bukit Batok Street 31 and had visited a family member at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) after falling ill.

Case No 37: Singaporean private hire driver

The driver, 53, with no recent travel history to China fell ill on Jan 30, and had seen a GP on Feb 1 and again on Feb 3.

He was admitted to NTFGH on Feb 6, and was confirmed to have coronavirus infection on Feb 7. He was transferred to NCID on Feb 8.

He lives at Jurong East Street 32.

Case No 38: Singaporean woman who attendedThe Life Church and Missions

The woman, 52, with no recent travel history to China felt sick on Feb 3.

She went to Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic the next day; was admitted to NCID on Feb 7; and was confirmed with having the coronavirus on Feb 8.

Prior to hospital admission, she had visited The Life Church and Missions Singapore, Marina Bay Sands, Chinatown and Plaza Singapura and had travelled by public transport.

She lives at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

Case No 39: Singaporean man who attended meeting at Grand Hyatt

The man, 51, has no recent travel history, but was in Malaysia from Jan 23 to Feb 2.

He started feeling sick while there on Jan 29, and saw a GP on Feb 3, the day after he returned, and again, two days later.

He was admitted to NCID on Feb 6, and confirmed to be infected on Feb 8.

The man who lives at Jurong West Central had attended the meeting at the Grand Hyatt that Cases No 30 and 36 did.

Case No 40: Singaporean man who works at Yong Thai Hang

The 36-year-old man who works at Yong Thai Hang started feeling sick on Jan 30 and saw a GP immediately.

As a close contact of Cases 19 and 20, he was placed under home quarantine on Feb 4.

He was admitted to NCID on 7 February, and proven positive the following morning.

He lives at Bedok North Street.