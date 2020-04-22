1,016 new coronavirus cases take Singapore tally past 10,000 mark

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,016 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (April 22), as cases crossed the 10,000 mark.

Among the new cases, 15 are Singaporeans and permanent residents, while foreign workers living in dormitories continue to drive the increase.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Singapore to 10,141.

The ministry said it is still working out the details of the new cases and will provide further updates on Wednesday night.

Singapore has seen a spike in cases recently, mainly driven by an outbreak among foreign workers staying in dormitories, as well as aggressive testing of workers living in such dormitories by the authorities.

The MOH said on Tuesday that the number of new cases in the community has fallen to an average of 28 per day in the past week, from an average of 39 cases per day in the week before.

While the number of Covid-19 cases in the community has fallen in recent days, the number of unlinked cases has not come down, suggesting that there is a "larger, hidden reservoir" of cases, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday.

Mr Lee also announced that circuit breaker measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus will be extended to June 1, with existing rules further tightened for the next two weeks.

This means more workplaces will be closed, reducing the number of workers who keep essential services going.

All standalone food and beverage outlets selling mainly drinks and snacks, as well as hairdressing and barber shops, were asked to shut by 11.59pm on Tuesday night.

Entry restrictions are also being put in place at hot spots where large groups of people continue to gather, starting with four popular markets.

These stricter measures will last until May 4.

Temperature screening is being done at all supermarkets and malls from Wednesday. Visitors will also have to provide their particulars for contact tracing, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday night.

For students, the June school holidays will also be brought forward, and will start from May 5. Lessons will resume on June 2, and more details on the format of lessons - whether they will be face-to-face, at home, or a mix of both, will be confirmed later, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.