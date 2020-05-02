Coronavirus: Singapore confirms 447 new cases, taking total to 17,548

SINGAPORE - There were 447 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on May 2, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in a media release.

This takes the total number of cases here to 17,548.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders in foreign worker dormitories.

There were four Singaporeans and permanent residents among the new cases.

It is the ninth day in a row where the new daily infections fell below 1,000.

Earlier on Saturday, the multi-ministry task force heading Singapore's response to the Covid-19 outbreak announced that the tightened circuit breaker measures will remain in place for another week.

Businesses like barbers, home-based bakers and laundry services will be allowed to resume operating on May 12, while some measures will also be adjusted next week.

