Singapore's third Covid-19 death: How he got infected remains a mystery to his family, says daughter

SINGAPORE - Even after his death, how Mr Chung Ah Lay got infected with Covid-19 remains a mystery to his family.

The 70-year-old Singaporean, who was Case 109, had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions. Mr Chung, who had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia - or high cholesterol - died of Covid-19 infection on Sunday (March 29).

His eldest daughter Ashley, 43, wrote on Facebook: "Our dad did not travel to affected countries or clusters. How he was infected is still a mystery to my family. Let us remember Daddy Chung by being socially responsible. Another loss due to socially irresponsible behaviour can be avoided! Let us do our part!"

She added that her father had put up a "good and ferocious fight" in his battle against the virus.

"Daddy Chung has led a good life. He is always our benevolent father, who has always loved and protected his family with his very best. In spirit, he will always be connected to us, in this generation and the next," she said.

Mr Chung was admitted to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Feb 29, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on March 2.

He had been cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU) since then. He developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the infection after 27 days in the ICU.

In the same Facebook post, Ashley thanked Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, for their good wishes. PM Lee had expressed his condolences to the family on Facebook.

She also thanked the medical team at SGH for "tirelessly looking after my dad".

This is the third Covid-19 death in Singapore. On March 21, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man died from the disease. The woman had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension, while the man had a history of heart disease.