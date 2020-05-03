Coronavirus: 657 new cases on Sunday, 10 S'poreans and PRs

SINGAPORE - A total of 657 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (May 3), bringing the total number to 18,205.

The vast majority of these cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said.

Ten are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The number of migrant worker cases has been fluctuating in recent days as a laboratory was clearing backlogged cases, said MOH.

The ministry added it is working with the laboratory to stabilise its operations.

More details on the cases will be shared in a media statement later on Sunday, the ministry added.

This is the 10th day in a row where new daily infections fell below 1,000, with local cases excluding those in dormitories remaining low.

The average number of such cases has dropped to 12 in the past week, from 23 the week before.

Over the same periods, unlinked cases have also dipped to an average of 6 per day from a daily average of 14 cases.

On Saturday, the multi-ministry coronavirus task force said some businesses like barbers, home-based bakers and laundry services will be allowed to resume operating on May 12.