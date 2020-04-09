Coronavirus: 7 in 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore linked to foreign worker dormitories

SINGAPORE - Foreign worker dormitories are in the spotlight again, as most of the 287 new coronavirus cases announced on Thursday (April 9) - seven in 10 - are linked to clusters at such dormitories.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that of the new cases, 217 are related to existing clusters. Among these, 202 are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories.

A new cluster has also been found at another worker dormitory, Shaw Lodge in Tai Seng. Five cases which were announced earlier have been linked to the dormitory.

Just three of the new cases announced on Thursday are imported, and of the 284 cases that are locally transmitted, 19 cases are linked to other cases, while 48 are not known to be linked to previous cases.

This brings the total number of coronavirus patients here to 1,910.

The S11 Dormitory cluster in Punggol added 166 new cases on Thursday, making it the largest cluster here with 283 cases now.

The MOH also said that 54 patients were discharged on Thursday. To date, a total of 460 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 884 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 29 in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Six have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

