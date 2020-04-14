70-year-old Singaporean man from Safra Jurong cluster is 10th to die from Covid-19 in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old Singaporean man has become the 10th person to die from complications due to Covid-19 in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update on Tuesday (April 14).

The man, who was Case 128, was part of the Safra Jurong cluster and had attended the dinner event on Feb 15 at Joy Garden Restaurant. He tested positive on March 6 and was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The NCID has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them, the MOH said.

Another 25 patients have now recovered and were discharged, bringing the total number to 611, the ministry said.

Of the 334 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, 198 are linked to known clusters, with the vast majority of them being work permit holders in foreign worker dormitories.

One patient is linked to 10 earlier cases, forming a new cluster at PPT Lodge 1A, a foreign worker dormitory in 8 Seletar North Link.

Singapore's largest cluster, the S11 Dormitory, which is located at 2 Seletar North Link and is also known as PPT Lodge 1B, saw an additional 132 new cases. The dormitory now has a total of 718 cases.

Most of the other foreign worker dormitories also saw new cases. The cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge saw 32 new cases, bringing the total to 188.

Besides those linked to dormitories, another 22 are linked to other previous cases, including 10 who are Singapore citizens or permanent residents and 12 who are work permit holders.

A further 114 cases are pending contact tracing, including 24 Singaporeans and PRs, 85 work permit holders, three S Pass holders, an employment pass holder and a dependant's pass holder.