528 new coronavirus cases, taking tally in Singapore to 16,169

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 528 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (April 30), taking the total count to 16,169.

It is the seventh day in a row where the number of new daily infections fell below 1,000.

Six Singaporeans and permanent residents are among the new patients.

Migrant workers living in dormitories continue to form the bulk of the remaining cases.

The ministry said more details will be released later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the MOH reported 690 new cases, of which 660 were foreign workers living in dormitories.

A total of 13,354 of 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories - 4.1 per cent - have tested positive for Covid-19.

The MOH said on Wednesday that it picked up more cases in dormitories because of extensive testing. Most of these cases have a mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or the general wards of hospitals.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased to an average of 17 a day in the past week from an average of 25 cases a day two weeks ago.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen to an average of nine a day in the past week from an average of 17 cases a day two weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, 1,188 patients in Singapore have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

Fourteen have died from Covid-19 complications and four who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 3.21 million people. Some 228,000 have died.

The United States is the worst affected country in the world, with more than 1.06 million cases and 61,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Thursday.