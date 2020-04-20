1,426 new coronavirus cases in S'pore in record daily high

The majority of the Covid-19 cases here are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.
Published
15 min ago
SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 1,426 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of Monday noon (April 20), the single highest daily spike in numbers since the outbreak began in January.

Among these, 16 are Singaporeans and permanent residents, while the majority continue to be foreign workers living in dormitories.

MOH said it is still working through the details of the cases and will provide further updates on Monday night.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 8,014.

 
 
 
 

