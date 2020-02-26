Coronavirus: Chinese couple to be charged under Infectious Diseases Act with giving false info to MOH officials

SINGAPORE - Two individuals have been charged under the Infectious Diseases Act with giving false information to officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and obstructing the conduct of contact tracing.

They are Hu Jun, a 38-year-old man from Wuhan, and his wife, Shi Sha, 36, who resides in Singapore.

Hu arrived in Singapore on Jan 22 and was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19 on Jan 31. Shi had been identified as a close contact of Hu and was issued a Quarantine Order on Feb 1.

Hu has since fully recovered from the infection and had been discharged from hospital on Feb 19.

Once a Covid-19 case is confirmed, MOH initiates contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the case while he/she was symptomatic.

Close contacts are monitored closely and may be quarantined, so that they can be identified and treated early if they develop the disease. This measure also prevents close contacts from mingling in the community if they become symptomatic, and helps to contain further transmission of Covid-19.

Both Hu and Shi had given false information to MOH officials about their movements and whereabouts from Jan 22 to Jan 29 when they were contacted for the purposes of contact tracing. Shi had also provided false information while under quarantine. However MOH was able to establish their true movements through detailed investigations.

In view of the potentially serious repercussions of the false information given by the defendants, and the risk they could have posed to public health, MOH said that the couple will be charged in court on Feb 28.