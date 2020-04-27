799 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore, taking the total to 14,423

SINGAPORE - Singapore confirmed 799 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (April 27), taking the total count to 14,423.

Singaporeans and permanent residents make up 14 of the new patients.

Migrant workers living in dormitories continue to be the most severely impacted demographic, comprising the majority of the remaining cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said more details will be released later on Monday.

On Sunday, the ministry reported 931 new cases, reversing the downward trend from last Friday, when 897 new cases were reported. Of Sunday's figure, the vast majority - 886 - were work permit holders in foreign worker dormitories.

About 3.5 per cent, or 11,419, of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories have tested positive, putting the spotlight on their living conditions in these dormitories.

The MOH said on Sunday that it picked up many more cases in dormitories because of extensive testing. Most of these cases have a mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or the general wards of hospitals.

Singapore's largest active cluster remains S11 Dormitory in Punggol, which has 2,275 confirmed cases as of Sunday - about 16 per cent of the country's total.

Nine community cases were confirmed on Saturday, marking the first time numbers dropped to the single digit this month, but it went back up to 18 on Sunday.

Two imported cases of returning Singaporeans were also among the new cases confirmed on Sunday, after more than a week when there were no imported new cases.

The MOH also said on Sunday that unlinked cases in the community had decreased from a daily average of 21 two weeks ago to 14 cases in the past week.

As of Sunday, 1,060 patients in Singapore have fully recovered and been discharged. Twelve have died of complications due to Covid-19 and four who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the coronavirus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected over 2.9 million people. Some 206,000 have died.