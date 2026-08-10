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‘Texas of the Mountain West’: US state of Utah on drive to court Singapore investors

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the state is seeing investment in sectors including energy.

The Doppelmayr USA site located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Austrian manufacturer Doppelmayr is set to nearly double the size of its Utah production facility in September.

Market Insights

DBS, OCBC shares climb to fresh highs on strong Q2 earnings; yen rally stalls: Markets this week

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askST Jobs: Is it okay to share my salary online, even anonymously?

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Unmasked: Scam kingpin Chen Zhi’s top associates held significant cache of assets in Singapore

Shein finds there’s no place like China after Vietnam warehouse experiment disappoints 

Allianz eyes Singapore wealth, retirement market with HSBC Life, UOB Asset Management deals

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Invest

Staff at Singapore banks reap big windfall as company stocks shoot up

Employee share plans can be one of the best wealth-building tools – but understanding the details matters.

Unlike buying shares through the stock market, participating in an employee share purchase plans allows eligible staff to contribute a fixed sum from their monthly salary over a pre-determined period.

A $400k lesson on why you should not lend money to others

The peril of incurring ‘good debt’ to invest

Young & Savvy

Small clicks, big comfort: Why it’s okay to love keycap keyrings and other collectibles

Work & careers

ST Headstart: Is co-living the answer for your own personal space?

More young Singaporeans are choosing to live on their own in rented spaces to gain independence.

ST Headstart: Mortgage or travel fund: Where should your cash go?

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ST Headstart: Job hop or stay in the same job?

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ST Headstart: How to choose your SkillsFuture course

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ST Headstart: Why more S’pore youth are staying single

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Singapore companies

Hao Mart shuts stores, sinks deeper into losses with four High Court lawsuits looming

Its website lists 20 outlets, but only seven are still operating.

ycmart/ST20260411_202687200531/Ng Sor Luan/Generics of HAO Mart in Whampoa Drive on April 11, 2026.

Cold Storage launches On The Go convenience stores, to be rolled out to 58 Esso stations in S’pore

Sheng Siong prepared to adjust pricing, product mix to stay competitive after RTS opens: CEO

White Sands mall in Pasir Ris sold for $467m to entity linked to Leisure Park Kallang owner

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.