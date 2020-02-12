Coronavirus: 2 infected Bangladeshis were working at site to expand Bombardier service centre

SINGAPORE - Two Bangladeshis who have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus were working at a site to expand aerospace manufacturer Bombardier Aviation's facilities.

The works at the site are to extend the company's service centre at 7 and 8 Seletar Aerospace Heights, a spokesman for the manufacturer said.

The Straits Times understands that the two workers are not involved in any project relating to the Singapore Airshow or Bombardier's other operations in Singapore.

The second worker and Singapore's case 47, a 39-year-old man, was announced on Tuesday (Feb 11).

He first reported symptoms on Feb 6 and had stayed at his rental apartment in Veerasamy Road before being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Monday.

In response to queries, a spokesman for Boustead Projects, which is overseeing the project at the site, said that both workers are employees of a sub-contractor.

Three of Boustead Projects' employees are currently under quarantine and the project site is operating with additional health measures like temperature screenings in place, he added.

All mass meetings at the company's worksites have been suspended and precautionary measures such as preparing back-up staff to take over duties from those under quarantine or on leave of absence have been taken since Singapore's disease outbreak response level was raised to orange on Feb 7, the spokesman said.

"Since the first confirmed case was reported at our project site, we have carried out thorough disinfection of work areas where the first confirmed case had been to, and are doing so for the work areas where the second confirmed case has been to," he said.

The Bombardier spokesman said that the company is working closely with local health authorities to ensure that the necessary health protocols are followed.

The first Bangladeshi worker, 39, who stayed at The Leo Dormitory in Kaki Bukit, tested positive for the virus on Feb 8. He was Singapore's case 42.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

His symptoms first surfaced on Feb 1, and he went to a clinic on Feb 3, and Changi General Hospital on Feb 5. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Changi General Hospital after a follow-up appointment at Bedok Polyclinic on Feb 7.

Several of the worker's roommates have been served quarantine orders.

A total of 50 cases of the coronavirus - officially named Covid-19 - have been confirmed in Singapore as of Wednesday, with more than half of them from local transmission.