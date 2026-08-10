At least 20 killed as 7.4-magnitude quake rocks Colombia; others trapped in collapsed buildings
At least 20 buildings collapsed in Cali, one of Colombia's largest cities.
Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands
Poland and Baltics shield infrastructure, fearing a Russian false-flag strike
Asian Insider
The great tech manhunt: East Asia’s billion-dollar race for ASEAN talent
Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are turning to South-east Asia to plug a shortage of tech talents.
American Evolution
No clear edge for Democrats as midterm elections take shape in the US
A socialist turn is blunting the Democratic advantage in the Nov 3 elections.