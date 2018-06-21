Latest News
World Highlights
Qatar has learnt a lesson in opening its doors to the international market. It has waived entry visas for citizens of 80 countries, including Singapore, built new sources and trade routes for basic goods, and inked contracts for economic cooperation with various countries.
Viewpoints
ST Videos
Photos
The artworks of Spanish masters Picasso, Goya and Sorolla are brought to life in a new exhibition at former quarry Carrieres des Lumieres in Les Baux-De-Provence, France.