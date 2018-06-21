Latest News

Father says little Honduran girl on Time magazine cover was not taken from mother

30 min ago

Tesla to close a dozen solar facilities in nine states

1 hour ago

Suspect arrested in killing of US rapper XXXTentacion

3 hours ago

Melania Trump, agent of coat chaos

3 hours ago

Parents of 13 children in California found imprisoned and starving ordered to stand trial

3 hours ago

'I really don't care': Melania Trump's jacket stuns on migrant visit at US-Mexico border

5 hours ago

While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, June 22

5 hours ago

'Heartbroken' father of designer Kate Spade dies at age 89

6 hours ago

Judge denies request by ex-Trump campaign aide to suppress evidence

6 hours ago
World Highlights

  • Mr Sajid Javid ignored teachers who dissuaded him from going to university, and while he could have gone to Oxford or Cambridge, he opted to study at Exeter University.

UK's new home minister seen as potential PM

  • Ms Gina Haspel told the Senate hearing she excelled in acquiring secret information "in brush passes, dead drops, or in meetings in dusty alleys of Third World capitals".

New CIA chief Gina Haspel is the 'spy's spy'

  • Al-Bayt Stadium is one of the eight football stadiums which are being built for the 2022 Fifa World Cup to be hosted by Qatar. It is meant to resemble the interior of a traditional Bedouin tent. The US$7.4 billion (S$10 billion) Hamad megaport launch

Isolated Qatar reaches out to the world

Qatar has learnt a lesson in opening its doors to the international market. It has waived entry visas for citizens of 80 countries, including Singapore, built new sources and trade routes for basic goods, and inked contracts for economic cooperation with various countries.
  • Left: An Israeli man confronts a Palestinian woman in Jerusalem as Israeli settlers celebrate Jerusalem Day.Far left: A Palestinian protester throwing away leaflets dropped by the Israeli military at the Israel-Gaza border yesterday. Above: Palestini

Israel's moment of pride and peril

  • French President Emmanuel Macron rose to power not by pushing his way through France's existing ruling class, but by outmanoeuvring it altogether. More astonishingly still, he was elected not by bowing to the anti-globalisation and anti-immigration p

Macron still working on reform experiment after a year in power

  • Image 01
  • Image 02
  • Image 03

Photos

Masterpieces come to life

The artworks of Spanish masters Picasso, Goya and Sorolla are brought to life in a new exhibition at former quarry Carrieres des Lumieres in Les Baux-De-Provence, France.

Adding splash of colour

Colossal artwork gives wings to dreams

Popular

  1. Woman reporter groped during a live World Cup broadcast: We do not deserve this

    Jun 21, 2018, 8:30 am

  2. 'I really don't care': Melania Trump's jacket stuns on migrant visit at US-Mexico border

    5 hours ago

  3. EU to impose 25% duties on US imports on Friday after Trump tariffs

    Jun 20, 2018, 8:36 pm

  4. Burger King Russia apologises for offering free burgers for life to women impregnated by World Cup players

    Jun 21, 2018, 10:07 am

  5. Trump signs executive order to end family separations: Key questions surrounding the issue

    Jun 20, 2018, 2:51 pm

  6. Trump backs down, signs order to end family separations at US-Mexico border

    Jun 20, 2018, 11:18 pm

  7. What you need to know about Trump's executive order on family separation

    Jun 21, 2018, 8:42 am

  8. Trump says North Korea has returned remains of 200 US war dead

    Jun 21, 2018, 10:27 am

  9. Family of American student detained in Vietnam seeks explanation on his confession video

    Jun 20, 2018, 4:07 pm

  10. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's silence signals displeasure with Trump's trade war with China

    Jun 20, 2018, 5:19 pm

