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At least 20 killed as 7.4-magnitude quake rocks Colombia; others trapped in collapsed buildings

At least 20 buildings collapsed in Cali, one of Colombia's largest cities.

People work on a building that collapsed after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia.

Iran ties Hormuz reopening to US concessions on several demands

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Poland and Baltics shield infrastructure, fearing a Russian false-flag strike

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How the hard reality of climate change hit Europe’s economy this summer

Millions of burnt books show how ‘war of endurance’ is hurting Ukraine

Insults, expletives and fat-shaming: US V-P Vance trolls critics on the right and left

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Asian Insider

Asian Insider

The great tech manhunt: East Asia’s billion-dollar race for ASEAN talent

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are turning to South-east Asia to plug a shortage of tech talents.

wstalent - Many Vietnamese join the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Fukuoka, which caters to those aged 18 to 30. At this Hakata Dontaku Festival held in May 2026, members of the group promoted Vietnamese heritage and interacted with local residents and international visitors. Credit: VIETNAMESE YOUTH AND STUDENT ASSOCIATION IN FUKUOKA

Asian Insider

Who was here first? Why maps, old compasses and history classes matter in South China Sea dispute

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Asian Insider

How much it costs to raise a child in Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea

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American Evolution

American Evolution

No clear edge for Democrats as midterm elections take shape in the US

A socialist turn is blunting the Democratic advantage in the Nov 3 elections.

A well groomed and unruffled father of four who served in the military before he became a corporate turnaround specialist, Marty Young is a fourth-generation Pennsylvanian of Asian heritage. 

American Evolution

Portrait of a nation at war: ‘I am just too exhausted to care’

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American Evolution

Did the Trump bet pay off? Some Texas Democrats sense an opening ahead of the midterms

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Climate change
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China’s coal power lock-in a sign of green growing pains: Report

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Climate change made Canadian wildfires twice as likely: Study

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Cruel summer: Getting home air-conditioning should not be this hard

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Indonesia’s salt fields bloom under drought from El Nino’s baking heat

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.