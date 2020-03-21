Coronavirus: First patient to die in Singapore was from Life Church and Missions sub-cluster

SINGAPORE - The 75 year-old Singaporean woman who became the first patient to die of Covid-19 was linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

Known as Case 90, she had no recent travel history to China, a Health Ministry statement on Feb 24 had said.

She had reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 9 and sought treatment at a general practitioner's clinic that day, as well as on Feb 17 and Feb 23.

She was taken in an ambulance to the emergency department of Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 23 and immediately isolated.

Subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection that afternoon. She was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and died at 7.52am on Saturday (March 21).

A statement said she had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension.

Prior to being admitted to hospital, she had kept mostly to her home in Bishan Street 12, a ministry statement had said earlier.

The woman is linked to the second largest virus cluster in Singapore, with 33 patients and which comprises two church sub-clusters.

One of them, the Grace Assembly of God church, has 23 patients, including the church's senior pastor.

The Life Church and Missions Singapore, which the 75-year-old woman was linked to, has 10 patients. This church is in Paya Lebar.