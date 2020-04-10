Coronavirus: 198 new cases of infection on Friday, seventh death reported; 2,108 cases now

SINGAPORE - There were 198 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Friday (April 10), bringing the total number of infections here to 2,108.

In addition, Case 987, an 86 year-old female Singapore citizen, was reported to have died from complications due to the Covid-19 infection on Thursday night.

She was admitted to NCID on 1 April 1.

Many of the new infections were reported at foreign worker dormitories, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health (MOH). There were 79 cases were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 48 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases.

Seventy-one new cases are pending contact tracing.