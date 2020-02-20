'It was similar to having a cold': Wuhan tourist whose father is S'pore's first coronavirus patient

SINGAPORE - When Mr Wang, a tourist from China, was admitted to hospital on Jan 24, he had only a slight cough but felt well otherwise.

Over the next few weeks, the cough persisted, but the 37-year-old Chinese national did not have any other symptoms such as a runny nose or fever.

Tests had shown, however, that he was infected with coronavirus despite the mild symptoms.

"It was quite similar to having a cold, and for my case, it felt less severe than a cold," the Wuhan native said in an interview in Mandarin with the media on Thursday (Feb 20).

"When I have a cold, I sometimes get a more serious cough or runny nose, but I didn't have these symptoms this time. Maybe I am lucky in this aspect."

Mr Wang, who did not want to reveal his full name, still had to be hospitalised at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for four weeks as tests throughout that time found he was still infected.

He was finally discharged on Thursday, after two consecutive tests found him to be clear of the virus.

His father, 66, the first coronavirus patient in Singapore, was discharged a day earlier, having also stayed in hospital for a period of 28 days.

The pair, along with Mr Wang's children and a few family members, had flown into Singapore for a 10-day holiday on Jan 20.

The holiday was disrupted after Mr Wang's father started running a fever on the family's second day in Singapore.

The fever fell and rose again and he felt cold and warm intermittently. Mr Wang took his father to SGH, which confirmed the infection. This made him the first coronavirus patient here and Mr Wang himself was found to be infected on Jan 24, making him the third coronavirus patient here.

"I wasn't very worried (about myself) as I saw from the news that the disease was more severe for those who are elderly and have underlying symptoms, but I was worried about my dad who's older," said Mr Wang.

"He had pneumonia, so he had to use a respirator for the first few days to get more oxygen into his blood. He felt a bit unwell, but the doctor told us that his condition was stable, so we felt more assured."





Mr Wang's father was discharged after staying in hospital for a period of 28 days. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Mr Wang's father told The Straits Times that he felt unwell for about three days. "It wasn't too unbearable, and I was less worried after my condition stabilised."

He passed his time making phone calls to his son and family members. "I also started practising a bit of martial arts inside the isolation room. I have practised for more than 10 days," he said with a grin.

"I made sure to complete all my meals too as I wanted to stay optimistic and defeat the virus."

The younger Mr Wang passed his time reading books, watching shows and calling his family members.

While both father and son had to spend some time in hospital despite feeling well, they said they were well taken care of. The nurses helped to get them dumplings on the eve of Chinese New Year so that they can fulfil a Chinese tradition to mark the passing of another year, and also gave them treats like home-made soup.





The older Mr Wang with healthcare staff of Singapore General Hospital. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GENERAL HOSPITAL



Now that they have recovered, they will spend a few days recuperating in Singapore before heading home to Wuhan.

Mr Wang said: "I had bak kut teh before and I liked it. I want to take my dad to try the dish,. It will be a nice ending to our time here."