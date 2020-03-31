New Covid-19 cluster at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory; CGH housekeeper among 47 new cases

SINGAPORE - Singapore confirmed 47 new cases of the Covid-19 infection on Tuesday (March 31), including a housekeeper at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

A new cluster has also emerged at the Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, with four new cases confirmed on Tuesday. The first was confirmed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 31 were local, with 13 linked to existing clusters or individuals. Another 18 are unlinked.

On the CGH housekeeper who was infected, the Ministry of Health said he is a 22 year-old male Indian national who is a long-term pass holder with no recent travel history.

He reported onset of symptoms on March 29, and subsequent test results confirmed the coronavirus infection on Monday afternoon. He is currently warded in an isolation room at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work for about two hours on Monday.

Meanwhile, the MOH said that 12 more cases of Covid-19 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 240 have fully recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

The latest numbers bring Singapore's total number of cases to 926. There remain 423 patients in hospitals, with 22 of them critically ill and in intensive care. There have been three deaths so far.

Related Story Coronavirus: Task force calls for extra vigilance to protect elderly family members

There are 260 infected patients who are clinically well currently isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC.

MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said at a press briefing earlier on Tuesday that among the linked cases, certain patterns have emerged. Many were linked by activity, including social gatherings, workplaces or being members of the same household.