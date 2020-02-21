Grace Assembly church senior pastor recovers from coronavirus: 'It was a liberating feeling walking out of the NCID'

SINGAPORE - The senior pastor of Grace Assembly of God church - the biggest cluster of coronavirus infections here - has been discharged, more than a week after he tested positive for the virus.

Reverend Wilson Teo walked out of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Thursday (Feb 20) afternoon after being warded in a single isolation room there for the past 10 days since Feb 11.

Rev Teo told The Straits Times a doctor called him with the “incredible news” that his last two nasal swab tests were negative and he could go home to his family.

“I was told to pack my belongings and to get ready for discharge. Soon, the glass doors opened and I met the nurses and doctors at their station, and they congratulated me on my recovery.”

After his discharge, he got into a cab and headed straight home to his family.

“They were overjoyed to see me and we were just glad to be reunited as a family,” he said, adding that it was a liberating feeling walking out of the NCID.

“We prayed together and gave thanks to God for my recovery. We also prayed for those who are still affected by the virus, and our nation as well.”

Rev Teo, who is in his 40s, decided to get tested at the NCID last week when his symptoms returned despite having seen a doctor.

“I did not pack anything with me as I was not expecting to be admitted,” he said, adding that he was later warded in an isolation room after testing positive for the coronavirus.

His family was initially shocked and worried upon hearing the news, but was confident that he would overcome the condition.

“While I might have been in isolation, I did not feel lonely because I knew many people were praying for me and I received many words and messages of encouragement, “ he said. “I missed my family, friends and of course, my freedom. But I knew it’s a necessity and it was only temporal.”

His church has been linked to 22 cases - or about a quarter of 86 confirmed cases - and is the biggest cluster of coronavirus infections in Singapore.

Services and activities at its Tanglin and Bukit Batok branches have been suspended for two weeks since the first cases involving the church were announced, with the premises closed until next Tuesday (Feb 25).

More than 70 church employees were all issued with home quarantine orders.

During the 10 days at the NCID, Rev Teo said he had to create a daily routine for himself.

Besides his devotional time, he set aside two daily time slots, at 8am and 6pm, to do his static exercises, with each lasting about 40 minutes.

“I also took time to read the newspapers, answer e-mails, respond to media enquiries, and meet with staff online for discussion and prayers,” he said in a notice to church members on Friday.

“The Bible and Christian music were my greatest comfort when surrounded by the four walls. The night always ended with me penning in my journal the significant events for the day.”

Rev Teo also commended the medical team for “always cheering me on and encouraging me with their smiles and positive attitudes, while risking their lives in the process”.

Since his discharge, he has been busy engaging in online prayer meetings and discussions with various groups of staff and members. “Work continues as we need to start preparing for our church operations to resume when all our staff have finished serving their home quarantine orders.”

The church, which has more than 4,000 members and runs several services at its two locations, is getting ready to reopen its doors in a few days.

Extra precautionary measures have been put in place to assure its congregants it is safe to return, and these include major disinfecting of the place and cleaning the common areas more often.

The church said it understands the concerns of those who may hesitate to return.

“We want to assure them the church is doing what is necessary to ensure our premises are safe for their return,” a spokesman added.