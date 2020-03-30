35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 new clusters - a Boat Quay bar, a dormitory and a serviced apartment

SINGAPORE - Three new Covid-19 clusters were announced by the Ministry of Health on Monday (March 30), as a further 35 cases were identified in Singapore.

The new local clusters are a foreign worker dormitory on 2 Seletar North Link, the serviced apartment Wilby Residences at Wilby Road and the bar Hero's at 69 Circular Road.

Four cases are linked to the foreign worker dormitory owned by S11 Capital Investments, seven cases are linked to the serviced apartment and five cases are linked to the bar.

The management of S11 dormitories reportedly sent a notice to clients today informing them of the cluster. It said it is working with MOH and the relevant government agencies.

The notice indicated it had closed off the affected floor and common areas used by residents of the floor for cleaning.

Media reports from 2016 indicate the dormitory, PPT Lodge 1B, can accomodate up to 14,000 workers across 13 four-storey blocks. It is not known how many workers are currently staying there.

There was also a new patient who works as a porter at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. The 20-year-old Malaysian National reported symptoms on March 28 and was confirmed to have the coronavirus on March 29. He had not gone to work since the onset of symptoms.

In total, 26 of the 35 cases on Monday were local cases with no recent travel history abroad. There were nine imported cases. Monday's numbers bring the total to 879 cases.

Some 16 cases were discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities, with the number of those recovered now at 228. The same number of patients are also currently well and being cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC because they still test positive.

There are 19 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has reported three deaths from the virus since the first case was reported here on Jan 23, with all fatalities coming in March. On Sunday, 70-year-old Chung Ah Lay, who had not recently been to any affected country or region outside Singapore, was the latest to die from the disease after complications developed.