Three visitors here for work conference infected

Three men - a Malaysian and two South Koreans - who attended a conference at the Grand Hyatt Singapore last month have been infected with the coronavirus.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said yes-terday that the South Koreans, aged 36 and 38, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Singapore.

Both men had come into contact with an infected Malaysian during the same work trip.

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update last night that the three cases are linked to a private business meeting that was held at the hotel from Jan 20 to 22.

It was attended by 109 participants from the same company. There were 94 overseas participants, all of whom have left Singapore.

"We have informed the relev-ant overseas health authorities," MOH said.

Of the 15 Singapore residents, 11 are well, while four who have reported symptoms have been referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) for assessment.

Mr Parveen Kumar, the hotel's manager, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that MOH informed the hotel earlier in the day that a guest had tested positive for the virus more than a week after returning to Malaysia.

"The guest experienced symptoms following his return home and was subsequently diagnosed by the local authorities in Malaysia," said Mr Kumar.

The hotel has since taken measures such as disinfecting public areas, restaurants, meeting spaces and rooms to ensure the health and safety of its guests and employees, he added.

MOH has not shared details on how, where and when the man was infected, Mr Kumar said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

South Korea reported three new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, including the two men who had attended the conference in Singapore.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 19.

According to the country's centre for disease control and prevention, one of the two men who attended the conference in Singapore began self-quarantine on Tuesday, after finding out that a Malaysian who attended the same conference was infected with the virus.

He tested positive the next day, and is now quarantined at the Seoul Medical Centre.

The other South Korean man who fell ill after returning sought medical treatment and was later confirmed as being infected.

He is now quarantined at Myungji Hospital.