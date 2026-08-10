President Tharman hosts reception for Team Singapore athletes, volunteers and others
Nearly 750 guests attended the annual reception at the Istana.
As seniors age at home, untrained helpers are figuring out dementia care alone
Beyond screen time, examine nature of youth social media use for more targeted intervention: Experts
Air-con not needed to cool a building
askST Jobs: Is it okay to share my salary online, even anonymously?
minutes ago
Water, power, fuel services temporarily interrupted at Sentosa Cove marina after yacht hits pontoon
minutes ago
President Tharman hosts reception for Team Singapore athletes, volunteers and others
minutes ago
Singaporean kidnapped in Malaysia, safe after rescue in Kedah: S’pore police
minutes ago
How worrying is Singapore’s haze outlook, and how can you protect yourself?
minutes ago
Wife’s share of assets bumped up to 35% in divorce due to husband’s lack of disclosure
askST Jobs: I’ve been told to sign an NDA before I can get my retrenchment payout. What should I do?
askST Jobs: Do I need to pretend to work when I’m done? How to stop ‘task masking’
Why unreasonable behaviour is the top reason cited for divorce in S’pore, and adultery the least
Trading pricey S’pore stocks gets cheaper from Oct 5: What you need to know
Worried about being caught in a fire abroad? These steps could save your life
Redhill hornet attack: What should I do if I’ve been stung multiple times and how venomous is it?
askST Jobs: I was retrenched. Can my former company now enforce a non-compete clause?
askST: Why do proposed laws ban holding a phone while driving?
askST: Why does lightning strike without rain and what is a ‘bolt from the blue’?
ST Screen Timeout
Ahoy! Fold a ship, read about pirates in Singapore’s history
Set sail on an adventure on the high seas by folding an origami ship.
56 cases of travellers caught entering S’pore with vapes over 4 days; more than 444 items seized
Over the four days, ICA conducted stepped-up security checks at air, land and sea checkpoints.
The Usual Place Podcast
Watch: Suicide deaths for Singapore’s 30-somethings are up 50%, what’s happening?
In Your Opinion Podcast
Inside disguised retrenchments: An employment lawyer on how companies force workers out
Video: Should we uproot our forests for HDB flats?
With development planned for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks, Members of Parliament debated the trade-offs.
‘I understand what it feels like to be excluded’: SMU grad started project to befriend migrant workers
askST Jobs: I’ve been told to sign an NDA before I can get my retrenchment payout. What should I do?
In Perspective
Solutions to beat the heat must be scalable and green to attract funding: Panel
The challenge is to ensure that the solutions reach the people who need them the most, as soon as possible.
In Perspective
Maintaining MRT system more complex as network ages: ST roundtable panellists
In Perspective
Humanoid robots at MRT stations in 10-15 years: Panellists at ST roundtable on future of transport
In Perspective