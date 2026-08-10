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President Tharman hosts reception for Team Singapore athletes, volunteers and others

Nearly 750 guests attended the annual reception at the Istana.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (second from right) and his spouse Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam (far right) with (from left) Iman Fandi, Charmine Jacobs and Wendy Jacobs during the National Day Reception at the Istana on Aug 10.

As seniors age at home, untrained helpers are figuring out dementia care alone

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Beyond screen time, examine nature of youth social media use for more targeted intervention: Experts

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Air-con not needed to cool a building

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askST Jobs: Is it okay to share my salary online, even anonymously?

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‘National Day gift’: Tan Kiat How becomes father for the 3rd time on Aug 10

Carousell removes listings of Trader Joe’s seasoning product containing poppy seeds

Orchard Road Fashion Week will transform *Scape into runway for five days

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askST

askST Jobs: I’ve been told to sign an NDA before I can get my retrenchment payout. What should I do?

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askST Jobs: Do I need to pretend to work when I’m done? How to stop ‘task masking’

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Why unreasonable behaviour is the top reason cited for divorce in S’pore, and adultery the least

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Trading pricey S’pore stocks gets cheaper from Oct 5: What you need to know

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Worried about being caught in a fire abroad? These steps could save your life

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Redhill hornet attack: What should I do if I’ve been stung multiple times and how venomous is it?

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askST Jobs: I was retrenched. Can my former company now enforce a non-compete clause?

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askST: Why do proposed laws ban holding a phone while driving?

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askST: Why does lightning strike without rain and what is a ‘bolt from the blue’?

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ST×NLB Crossword

Play the ST×NLB Crossword: Strong, as kopi

Play the ST×NLB Crossword: Local noodle dish often eaten with only a spoon

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The ST×NLB Crossword: All puzzles

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Ahoy! Fold a ship, read about pirates in Singapore’s history

Set sail on an adventure on the high seas by folding an origami ship.

Set sail on your own pirate adventure in this activity page by The Straits Times.

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From sari to kebaya, discover traditions and play dress-up in ST’s activity page for kids

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Is your phone keeping you awake? 4 tips for sleep-deprived S’poreans

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Vaping crisis

56 cases of travellers caught entering S’pore with vapes over 4 days; more than 444 items seized

Over the four days, ICA conducted stepped-up security checks at air, land and sea checkpoints.

Over the four days, ICA conducted stepped-up checks at checkpoints to detect and deter attempts to smuggle vaporisers into the country.

Final 2 ex-Certis officers who committed vape-related offences get a week’s jail each

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Driver charged after allegedly injuring 3 people in 4 months while driving different vehicles

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Stop scams
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Scam tracker: Trends in Singapore and how much money has been lost in 2026

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Scammer allegedly duped 6 foreign nationals into paying $14k for non-existent work permits

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Man jailed for collecting 1,600 gold bars worth over $412k from scam victim

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WhatsApp’s latest privacy feature will not stop scams if users do not exercise scepticism

Shorts
Crowds mesmerised by SG61 fireworks display | NDP2026

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SG61 Fireworks in 61 seconds | NDP2026

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[TIMELAPSE] NDP 2026 in 61 seconds | NDP2026

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Kallang’s majestic Majulah moment | NDP2026

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Gurmit Singh returns as Phua Chu Kang alongside many other PCKs | NDP2026

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Frog mascot shows off funky moves | NDP2026

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Guard of Honour performs feu de joie | NDP2026

0:54

PM Wong arrives at National Stadium | NDP2026

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Crowds gather to watch the state flag fly-past | NDP2026

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Podcasts
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Asian Insider Podcast

Why Japan’s elderly keep going back to prison
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The Usual Place Podcast

Watch: Suicide deaths for Singapore’s 30-somethings are up 50%, what’s happening?
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In Your Opinion Podcast

Inside disguised retrenchments: An employment lawyer on how companies force workers out
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ST Podcasts

Discover The Straits Times’ podcast shows
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Headstart
Latest
Money Mentor
Work Bestie
Life Guide
About Headstart

Video: Should we uproot our forests for HDB flats?

With development planned for Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks, Members of Parliament debated the trade-offs.

Headstart On Record Podcast

Invest in stocks and ETFs because your friend says so? Why friends and finances don’t always mix

More rental housing options being studied as demand from young Singaporeans grows

Me & My Money

He goes from living on $1 bread to running his own mocktail business

‘I understand what it feels like to be excluded’: SMU grad started project to befriend migrant workers

Siti Noormasliana Noorazman founded Project Candela to build bridges between migrant workers and the wider community.

askST Jobs: I’ve been told to sign an NDA before I can get my retrenchment payout. What should I do?

Employees who are asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement before receiving a retrenchment payout should first ask for more time if the deadline is too tight.

University of the Arts Singapore marks first batch of graduates

Zhuang Chuhang, 28, is among the University of the Arts’ first batch of graduates.

‘We keep people alive’: His flying ICU rescued 800g baby, 250kg man

In Perspective

In Perspective

Solutions to beat the heat must be scalable and green to attract funding: Panel

The challenge is to ensure that the solutions reach the people who need them the most, as soon as possible.

(From right) Eztia’s Asia-Pacific market lead Darryl Tan, Breakthrough Energy Fellows' head of South-east Asia and Singapore Jane Zhang, A*STAR's assistant chief executive of innovation and enterprise Irene Cheong, Temasek Foundation's head of climate and liveability Heng Li Lang and Associate Professor Jason Lee, director of NUS' Heat Resilience and Performance Centre, at an In Perspective roundtable moderated by ST’s Asia News Network editor Shefali Rekhi.

In Perspective

Maintaining MRT system more complex as network ages: ST roundtable panellists

In Perspective

Humanoid robots at MRT stations in 10-15 years: Panellists at ST roundtable on future of transport

In Perspective

Singapore’s EV adoption going at ‘right pace’ but more must be done: Panellists at ST roundtable

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.