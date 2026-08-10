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Who decides what is fake news? Philippine Bill puts power in state’s hands, to dismay of journalists

Journalists and civil society advocates are urging the Senate to reject an anti-fake news Bill.

House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, eldest son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, asked Congress to prioritise a Bill against disinformation as long as it was “balanced”.

Malaysia was confident in its social media ban, but kids are still on TikTok

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Shein finds there’s no place like China after Vietnam warehouse experiment disappoints 

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Asia’s tourist hot spots suffer as European travellers stay away due to war impact

China slams India for naming sites in disputed border region

Myanmar pushes back on ASEAN envoy and call to free Suu Kyi

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Asian Insider

Asian Insider

The great tech manhunt: East Asia’s billion-dollar race for ASEAN talent

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are turning to South-east Asia to plug a shortage of tech talents.

wstalent - Many Vietnamese join the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Fukuoka, which caters to those aged 18 to 30. At this Hakata Dontaku Festival held in May 2026, members of the group promoted Vietnamese heritage and interacted with local residents and international visitors. Credit: VIETNAMESE YOUTH AND STUDENT ASSOCIATION IN FUKUOKA

Asian Insider

Who was here first? Why maps, old compasses and history classes matter in South China Sea dispute

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Asian Insider

How much it costs to raise a child in Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea

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From the bureaus
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Turkey joins Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in ‘Mecca Pact’ hedge against US defence limits

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Submarine cables in Australia, Indo-Pacific face growing attack risk: Report

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Out with Bersatu, in with Wawasan, as Malaysia opposition coalition PN plans path to power

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South Korea’s dog meat restaurants face their final ‘dog days’

Climate change

China’s coal power lock-in a sign of green growing pains: Report

360 terawatt-hours of clean power in China went untapped from Jan to June, enough to power Mexico for a year.

China is the world’s top emitter of carbon dioxide and it is banking on an unprecedented build out of clean energy infrastructure to lower its carbon footprint.

Climate change made Canadian wildfires twice as likely: Study

Cruel summer: Getting home air-conditioning should not be this hard

Indonesia’s salt fields bloom under drought from El Nino’s baking heat

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.