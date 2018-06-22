PEOPLE

  • Mr Senapathy Gopalakrishnan's early ambition was to be a doctor, but when that did not pan out, he studied for a physics degree and later earned a master's degree in computer science.

​​​Infosys co-founder​ ​Senapathy Gopalakrishnan: ​The accidental tech billionaire

It has been a life full of twists and turns for Indian tech billionaire Senapathy "Kris" Gopalakrishnan, but the co-founder of IT giant Infosys says embracing those challenges and working hard have taken him to where he is today.
  • Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Shukri Abdull, speaking at a press conference at the MACC office in Putrajaya last Tuesday, said he "almost died" while investigating 1MDB and its subsidiary SRC International. He was removed from the case i

Shukri Abdull returns to spotlight as Malaysia's anti-graft chief

  • Mr Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who was executive vice-president of his family conglomerate Thai Summit Group until recently, has been a rising political star since the start of the year. He has criticised the military's role in Thai politics, espe

'Billionaire peasant' a growing force in Thai politics

  • Gaming consultancies have said Japan's casino market could be worth about US$16 billion (S$22 billion), about half of Macau's yearly revenues but some US$5 billion more than that of Las Vegas.

Japan's government ready to bet the house on casinos

Japan's powerful Lower Chamber of Parliament has passed a controversial Bill to regulate the setting up of integrated resorts, including casinos. This paves the way for casino moguls to enter what is projected to become the world's second-largest gaming market, after Macau.
Desert cities of the future

If Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is right, then a new way of living is set to emerge along a stretch of coastline between snow-capped mountains and beaches of the Red Sea.
  • A Volvo S90 sedan being loaded into a container bound for Europe. The Swedish car maker has a plant in Daqing, Heilongjiang province. On May 21, the first China-Europe logistics train that originated from Hamburg, Germany, arrived at the Xi'an Railwa

China on track for rail boom

Every week, eight cargo trains loaded with China-made electronic devices from smartphones and laptops to television sets pull out of Zhengzhou's railway station. Their destination - Hamburg and Munich, some 10,000km away.
Jakarta has matured but now people also need to: Jakarta Post

The real discussions between India and China at SCO: The Statesman contributor

Ravi Velloor
 Putting the tiger back in South-east Asia

Highly skilled workers' pay set to jump with talent crunch

Nirmala Ganapathy
 Delhi's plans to bolster influence in Indian Ocean hit snag

Walter Sim
 Japan to ensure its people learn AI alongside three Rs

Trump-Kim summit in Singapore: How will they get here and where will they land?

Trump-Kim summit: 5 places in Singapore to get your Korean-American fusion cuisine fix

Interactive: Key moments of the inter-Korea summit

What's on the menu and other sidelights of the historic meeting

Fishing for crayfish business

They may not be the only fish in the sea, but there is a whole carnival dedicated to crayfish in China.

Ref, that's a trunk ball

Nature reclaims Chinese village

