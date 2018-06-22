Top Stories
ST Foreign Desk
Ten days after #TrumpKimSummit hard work yet to begin t.co/J2DPLyT0NF t.co/YxqmOcwtlO
Latest News
PEOPLE
It has been a life full of twists and turns for Indian tech billionaire Senapathy "Kris" Gopalakrishnan, but the co-founder of IT giant Infosys says embracing those challenges and working hard have taken him to where he is today.
FEATURES
Japan's powerful Lower Chamber of Parliament has passed a controversial Bill to regulate the setting up of integrated resorts, including casinos. This paves the way for casino moguls to enter what is projected to become the world's second-largest gaming market, after Macau.
If Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is right, then a new way of living is set to emerge along a stretch of coastline between snow-capped mountains and beaches of the Red Sea.
Every week, eight cargo trains loaded with China-made electronic devices from smartphones and laptops to television sets pull out of Zhengzhou's railway station. Their destination - Hamburg and Munich, some 10,000km away.
Web Specials
Photos
They may not be the only fish in the sea, but there is a whole carnival dedicated to crayfish in China.