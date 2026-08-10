Who decides what is fake news? Philippine Bill puts power in state’s hands, to dismay of journalists
Journalists and civil society advocates are urging the Senate to reject an anti-fake news Bill.
Malaysia was confident in its social media ban, but kids are still on TikTok
Shein finds there’s no place like China after Vietnam warehouse experiment disappoints
Asian Insider
The great tech manhunt: East Asia’s billion-dollar race for ASEAN talent
Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are turning to South-east Asia to plug a shortage of tech talents.
China’s coal power lock-in a sign of green growing pains: Report
360 terawatt-hours of clean power in China went untapped from Jan to June, enough to power Mexico for a year.