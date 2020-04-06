Coronavirus: 66 new cases, 2 new clusters at Little Gems Preschool and Kranji Lodge workers' dormitory

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 66 cases of Covid-19 on Monday (April 6), along with two new clusters, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the total, 65 are local cases and one is imported, which means the patient was infected while overseas.

Among the local cases, links to existing clusters have been established for 35 cases, of which 24 are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 11 are linked to non-dormitory clusters.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining 30 cases.

One new cluster is at Little Gems Preschool at Ang Mo Kio Street 62, while the other is at Kranji Lodge.

The latest numbers bring the total number of cases here to 1,375.

A total of 344 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 571 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, with 25 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.