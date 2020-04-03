65 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, 3 new clusters including S'pore Cricket Club and Ce La Vi

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced three new clusters on Friday (April 3), including one at night club Ce La Vi in Marina Bay Sands, which is now linked to four cases.

The other two are a new cluster at the Singapore Cricket Club now linked to six cases, and a new cluster at a construction site in the Raffles Place area which has four confirmed cases.

The construction site is located at Project Glory at 50 Market Street, which was where Golden Shoe Car Park previously was.

There were 65 new cases confirmed as of Friday noon, bringing the total number of cases to 1,114.

The number of new imported cases has continued to be lower than locally transmitted ones, with just nine announced on Friday who had recently travelled to Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asean.

Of the 56 local cases, 40 are linked to previous cases or clusters, while 16 are currently unlinked. The authorities are conducting contact tracing for the unlinked cases.

MOH said that 21 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 266.

The condition of most of the 464 patients still in hospital is stable or improving, but 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 315 patients who are clinically well but still test positive for the coronavirus have been isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.