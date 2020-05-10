876 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 3 are Singaporeans and PRs

SINGAPORE - The Health Ministry (MOH) confirmed 876 new cases of Covid-19 as of Sunday noon (May 10), bringing the total count in Singapore to 23,336.

In releasing its preliminary figures, MOH said the vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Singaporeans and permanent residents make up three of the new cases.

MOH said it will give more details on the new cases later on Sunday.

So far, 20 people have died from Covid-19 complications here and six others who tested positive have died from other causes. On Saturday, nine new clusters were identified.

The number of local cases excluding dormitory residents and other work permit holders has been declining, as have the number of unlinked cases.

Singapore now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South-east Asia. The Republic took 13 weeks from the first reported case on Jan 23 to cross 10,000 cases on April 22, but just two weeks to reach 20,000 cases on Wednesday.

The spike is largely driven by a rise in cases of migrant workers living in dormitories, which the authorities have said remain high due to extensive testing.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself