897 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total to 12,075

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 897 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Friday (April 24), taking the total count to 12,075.

Singaporeans and permanent residents make up 13 of the new patients.

Migrant workers living in dormitories continue to be the most severely impacted demographic, comprising the majority of the remaining cases.

MOH said more details will be released later on Friday.

Coronavirus cases here surged past 11,000 on Thursday after Singapore surpassed other countries in the region to log the highest tally in South-east Asia over the weekend.

Thursday's figures saw 982 migrant workers linked to dormitories infected, as well as 25 community cases and 30 work permit holders who do no not live in dorms.

The MOH said the number of new cases in the general community had decreased from an average of 34 cases a day two weeks ago to an average of 25 a day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community had also decreased slightly based on Thursday's figures, from an average of 20 cases a day in the week before to an average of 18 a day in the past week.

Among the new cases on Thursday, 25 per cent were unlinked and contact tracing is ongoing.

Related Story Coronavirus: New dorm cases to remain high as authorities focus on weak link

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Globally, coronavirus cases stand at about 2.7 million, with the United States so far reporting the highest number of people who have tested positive, at about 866,000. Nearly 200,000 people have died from the disease that has led to border closures and people confined to their homes.

Singapore's ongoing circuit breaker measures, which has shut down most non-essential workplaces, have been extended to June 1.