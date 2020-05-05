632 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 19,410

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 632 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday noon (May 5), taking the total count to 19,410.

Among the new cases are nine Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

More details will be released later on Tuesday, the ministry said.

On Monday, MOH reported 573 new cases. Just over 5 per cent, or 16,383, of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dorms have tested positive for the virus as of Monday.

The virus prevalence rate for work permit holders not living in dorms remains constant at 0.09 per cent, or 577 people diagnosed out of 664,000 of these work permit holders. The rate for Singaporeans, permanent residents and other pass holders is 0.03 per cent, or 1,229 of about 4.7 million here.

On Monday, MOH said the number of new cases, excluding work permit holders staying inside or outside dorms, has decreased from an average of 20 cases a day two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in this group has also fallen from a daily average of 12 cases two weeks ago to four in the past week.

The number of new cases among work permit holders not staying in dorms has also decreased. The daily average was 22 cases two weeks ago, compared with 13 in the past week.

As of Monday, 1,452 patients in Singapore have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

Eighteen have died from Covid-19 complications and five who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has caused more than 3.58 million people to be infected. Some 250,000 have died.

The United States is the worst affected country in the world, with more than 1.18 million cases and nearly 69,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Tuesday.