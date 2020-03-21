Coronavirus: 64-year-old Indonesian man who died in Singapore was first hospitalised in Jakarta for pneumonia

SINGAPORE - An Indonesian man died of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (March 21).

The 64-year-old patient died at 10.15am at Singapore's National Centre for Infections Diseases (NCID).

He arrived in Singapore from Indonesia on March 13 and was recorded as Case 212.

Earlier Ministry of Health (MOH) statements said he had reported onset of symptoms on March 9 and had been hospitalised in Indonesia for pneumonia.

Upon arrival in Singapore on March 13, he had sought treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, and was referred to NCID the same day.

Subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 on March 14.

This case is linked to Case 289, a 62-year-old man classified as a locally transmitted case.

The 62-year-old was a contact of the Indonesian and confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 18. MOH statements indicate that he is still in hospital.

A statement from the Indonesian embassy in Singapore said Indonesia has been informed of the 64-year-old's death.

It added that he had previously been treated at a hospital in Jakarta due to pneumonia and had a history of heart disease.

Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan held a telephone conversation with the Indonesian Foreign Minister, Ms Retno Marsudi, to convey this information.

"The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore will continue to coordinate with the Health Ministry to monitor the development of other Indonesian patients with Covid-19 treated in Singapore.

"The Indonesian Foreign Minister through the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore also expressed condolences," it said.

Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Ngurah Swajaya said the embassy is still coordinating matters with the family of the deceased.