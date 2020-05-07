741 new coronavirus cases, taking tally in Singapore to 20,939

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 741 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Thursday (May 7), taking the total count to 20,939.

It is the 14th day in a row that the new daily infections fell below 1,000.

Five Singaporeans and permanent residents are among the new patients.

Migrant workers living in dormitories continue to form the bulk of the remaining cases.

The ministry said more details will be released later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, MOH reported 788 new cases and two deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 20.

A 97-year-old Singaporean woman died on Tuesday night. She was confirmed to have the virus on April 7 and had a history of hypertension.

The other patient is a 73-year-old Singaporean man who died on Wednesday. He was also confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 7, and had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and diabetes mellitus.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases and the Singapore General Hospital have offered assistance to the victims' families.

Six who tested positive died from other causes.

Of the new cases announced on Wednesday, 759 are foreign workers living in dormitories.

A total of 17,757 of 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories - about 5.5 per cent - have tested positive of Covid-19.

MOH had said on Wednesday that it picked up more cases in dormitories because of extensive testing. Most of these cases are mild and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or the general wards of hospitals.

The ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has decreased to an average of 10 a day in the past week from an average of 16 cases a day two weeks ago.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also fallen to an average of four a day in the past week from an average of nine cases a day two weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, 1,628 patients in Singapore have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected about 3.82 million people. Some 264,000 have died.

The United States is the worst affected country in the world with more than 1.26 million cases and 74,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Thursday.