Coronavirus: Paya Lebar church identified as potential new cluster cautions congregants against xenophobia

SINGAPORE - The pastor of the church which has been identified as a possible cluster of patients infected with the coronavirus on Sunday (Feb 9) cautioned congregants against xenophobia, urging them to continue praying for Singapore, China and medical staff at the frontlines of the battle against the ongoing outbreak.

The Life Church and Missions Singapore has stopped all physical meetings and services since Friday (Feb 7), and its service on Sunday was live-streamed on YouTube instead.

Speaking in Mandarin during the service, which was live-streamed from about 10.30am, Reverend Vincent Choo told congregants it was understandable if they were alarmed by news that the church had been identified as a potential new cluster.

But he said the outbreak was not the fault of any particular group of people. Instead, people should continue praying for medical staff, Singapore, as well as those living in ground zero in China.

The authorities had on Saturday evening (Feb 8) identified The Life Church and Missions Singapore as a possible infection cluster, with five cases linked to the church at 146B Paya Lebar Road.

This includes one of the seven cases announced by the Health Ministry (MOH) on Saturday - a woman, 52, who had visited the church.

MOH had said epidemiological investigations and contact tracing uncovered links with four earlier patients, making the church a possible new cluster of five cases (Cases 8, 9, 31, 33 and 38).

The church later said that it had engaged a professional cleaning company to disinfect its premises. As a further precaution, it had decided to stop all its meetings for at least two weeks.

The church premises - in a second-floor unit of the Ace industrial building - appeared empty when The Straits Times visited on Sunday at about 9.30am.

The doors were also locked.

Typically, congregants would usually start streaming into the building from about 9.30am, said staff working at a vehicle workshop across the road.

A sign pasted the church's door said Chinese and English services and meetings have been cancelled, and that the Sunday service will be streamed online instead.

One church member said only a handful of people from the church, which has a congregation of between 180 and 200 adults, were on the premises to help with the live-streaming of the Sunday morning service.

A staff member of the vehicle workshop said it has also stepped up its cleaning routine since news of the potential new cluster broke last night. While the workshop used to be disinfected once a day, this has since been stepped up to once every two hours, he said.