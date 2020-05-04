573 new coronavirus cases in Singapore to bring total to 18,778

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 573 new Covid-19 cases as of Monday noon (May 4), taking the country's total count to 18,778.

This is the 11th successive day where new daily cases are below 1,000.

Among the new cases are five Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories continue to make up the bulk of the remaining cases.

More details will be released later on Monday, the ministry said.

Over the weekend, the Government announced plans to ease some of the tighter restrictions put in place during Singapore's circuit breaker, but said that these measures - which were due to end on Monday - will continue for another week.

Some businesses, such as barbers, home-based businesses and laundry services, will be allowed to progressively open from May 12, although they still have to abide by precautions put in place earlier. For instance, hairdressers can offer only haircuts.

This comes as some governments across the world begin or mull over plans to ease curbs in order to restart their economies, amid concerns that such moves could backfire and cause spikes in virus cases.

Portugal, for instance, ended its state of emergency over the weekend, while Spain is allowing restaurants to reopen for takeaways and adults to exercise on the streets.

Singapore's Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Saturday that the country has to adapt and adjust its solutions "cautiously and gradually".

"And as we do this, we need everyone to cooperate, so that we can open up the economy and resume normal activities safely without causing further clusters to form," he said at a multi-ministry task force briefing.

There were 657 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

MOH said 15,833 of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories - 4.9 per cent - have tested positive for the virus. In contrast, 569 migrant workers not living in dorms, as well as 1,224 Singaporeans and permanent residents, have been diagnosed with the virus.

The virus prevalence rates for migrant workers not living in dorms, and that for Singaporeans and permanent residents, are 0.09 per cent and 0.03 per cent respectively.

MOH said on Sunday that new community cases among Singaporeans and PRs, as well as long-term pass and work pass holders, fell from an average of 21 daily cases two weeks ago to 11 in the past week. This excludes work permit holders who are not living in dormitories.

The number of unlinked cases from this group has also dropped from a daily average of 13 to five over the same period.

As of Sunday, 1,403 patients in Singapore have fully recovered from the virus and been discharged.

Eighteen people have died from Covid-19 complications and five who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected about 3.5 million people. About a quarter of a million people have died.

The United States is the worst affected country in the world with more than 1.1 million cases and 66,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of Monday.