1,037 new coronavirus cases, bringing Singapore's total to 11,178

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,037 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (April 23) as the daily tally continues to rise.

Migrant workers living in dormitories continue to make up the bulk of the increase, with Singaporeans and permanent residents making up just 21 of the new cases.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Singapore to 11,178.

More details of the cases as well as further updates will be released later on Thursday, the MOH said in its daily preliminary update.

The Covid-19 infections here crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, about 2.51 per cent of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories have tested positive, much higher than the prevalence rate of 0.061 per cent among the 664,000 workers not living in dormitories and 0.023 per cent in the community.

Most of the migrant workers who are infected have mild symptoms and none of them is in intensive care. There are now a total of 21 dormitories declared as isolation areas where workers at these lodgings must be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

As for community cases, the ministry said that the daily average of new cases has fallen from 36 cases two weeks ago to 25 in the past week. Unlinked cases in the community have also decreased to an average of 17 per day in the past week from 21 two weeks ago.

Wednesday's update showed that 57 more coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities - the highest daily number to date. Some 4,234 patients remain in hospital, with 25 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A 12th person, an 84-year-old Singaporean woman, died from the virus on Tuesday night.