Straitstimes.com header logo

Hamas hands over hostage bodies after Israel threatens aid cut

Israel told the UN it will allow only half the daily number agreed in last week’s ceasefire deal.

Malaysia urges public to refrain from sharing victim’s photos in school stabbing incident

image-alt

CPF earns Asia-Pacific’s first A in global ranking of pension systems

image-alt

US adviser on India accused of taking documents, meeting Chinese officials

image-alt

US tariffs on China on Nov 1 depend on Beijing’s actions, US trade chief Greer tells CNBC

image-alt

Singapore’s Lions wake up in time to beat India 2-1, keep Asian Cup qualification hopes alive

Commentary

What’s coopetition? Lessons from Germany for Singapore’s startup scene

Grammy-winning soul musician D'Angelo dead at 51 after cancer battle

Trending
Shorts
Tourists’ manhandling of endangered sea turtles sparks outrage in Malaysia

0:31

WP does not have a Pofma office to monitor foreigners: Pritam

1:42

Race and religion must never be used in politics: Shanmugam

2:54

Recognise the Palestine state: Knesset member who heckled Trump

1:05

Boy on kick scooter injured after taxi hit him at road crossing in Bugis

0:18

Malaysian Islamist party urged S’poreans to vote along racial, religious lines in Tampines: Shanmugam

1:38

S’pore’s founding fathers faced ‘tremendous opposition’ to multiracial approach

1:57

WP took too long to respond to Deros’ claims during GE2025: Shanmugam

1:42

Indonesian President Prabowo asks to meet with Trump’s son Eric in ‘hot mic’ moment

0:42

Singapore

CPF earns Asia-Pacific’s first A in global ranking of pension systems

Singapore's retirement income system scored a B+ in 2023 and 2024.

pixgeneric/ST20250214_202501100250/Ng Sor Luan/Generic photos of CPF. Photographed on Feb 14, 2025.

2 taken to hospital after kitchen fire at Jurong West HDB flat

LTA warns against TikTok trend of hanging on to traffic lights and street signs

Disruptive bus passengers, like those playing loud music, to be penalised under new laws

Asia
image-alt

Malaysia mulls over tighter school security after fatal stabbing of 16-year-old female student

image-alt

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal upgrade a serious threat, even if untested

image-alt

‘Tough man’ Prabowo shines at Gaza peace summit, refutes Israel visit rumours

image-alt

Operator of express bus that crashed in Malaysia will be held accountable: Transport Minister

Opinion

What’s coopetition? Lessons from Germany for Singapore’s startup scene

Thomas Menkhoff and Kevin Cheong

Are we about to enter an age of leisure? Don’t bet on it

Sarah O’Connor

Parents, don’t let the manosphere raise your child

Martha Tara Lee

As seasons stretch and bodies tire, athletes have to hold on to joy

Rohit Brijnath

avatar-alt
Visual stories

MBS tree surgeon: He works at height, prunes 800kg bonsai

image-alt

The Week in Pictures: New ceasefire deal for Gaza, the Pope in Vatican City

image-alt

The man who rewinds time: Breathing new life into old memories

image-alt

More than a convenience store: Disappearing mamak shops

image-alt

Typhoon Ragasa: How heavy rainfall led to a barrier lake bursting in Taiwan

image-alt

How hawker signboards tell the story of Singapore

image-alt

What makes swim star Yip Pin Xiu fast? Discover the science of her technique

image-alt

Inside the confusing world of women’s clothing sizes

image-alt
Your S'pore Story

‘I want my content to be more raw so other dads can relate to them too’

This father is showing what parenting really looks like in all its chaotic and candid glory on TikTok.

st-180-your-singapore-story-mydadera-ben-and-teddy

‘I have always wanted the Uncle Ringo brand to sell happiness’

image-alt

'I am trying to help humans and animals live in harmony'

image-alt
Podcasts
image-alt

Asian Insider Podcast

Behind that 100-part bicycle; Asia’s shifting supply chains
image-alt

The Usual Place Podcast

WFH vs WFO: Why are more companies making employees return to office?
image-alt

ST Podcasts

Explore The Straits Times’ podcasts
image-alt
Singapore’s Regina Song, Abangsapau treat ST readers to songs and stories at ST Podcasts Live
navigation-bar-logo
Headstart
AI Career Bot
Latest
Money Mentor
Work Bestie
Life Guide
About Headstart

Making $2k from stickers: Singapore’s Gen Z illustrators turning their bedroom doodles into dollars

Arissa Rashid, Sarah Goh and Dylan Chia sell merch of cute characters they've created who have a following of their own.

(Clockwise from top left) Illustrators Arissa Rashid, Dylan Chia and Sarah Goh.

Title inflation: The job vacancy said ‘senior manager’, but the reality fell short

Young & Savvy

Could silver be the new gold for investors?

Curved lines, cosy vibes: Designing safe spaces for youth mental health

MBS tree surgeon: He works at height, prunes 800kg bonsai

To all the pickleball players out there: Patience, the game’s going your way

Fights have broken out between irate residents and pickleball players and complaints have been made to MPs and town councils.

Me and My Money: A year as a backpacker set him on road to becoming COO at e-wallet provider

Mr Kelvin Lam's passion for making finance easier for travellers goes back to his backpacking days when queueing for cash exchanges was a pain point.

Headstart On Record Podcast

Should young people invest their CPF funds?

Investing your CPF might be exciting, but ensure you have enough too for housing and retirement.
Most popular

1

‘Difficult and painful’: Singapore singer Hong Junyang declares bankruptcy after failed F&B ventures

2

Super Nice says bus in fatal Malaysia crash operated by ex-partner; branding used without permission

3

CGH doctor who abused drugs placed on conditional registration after disciplinary hearing

4

15-year-old among 5 caught vaping after HSA told of hot spots in Khatib, Yishun, Punggol

5

Boy on kick scooter injured after accident with taxi while crossing road in Bugis

6

Woman who stabbed husband to death in Ang Mo Kio in 2023 jailed 31 months

7

MRT, bus fares for adults to increase by up to 10 cents from Dec 27

8

Around 6,000 students in Malaysia infected with influenza, prompting school closures

9

3 years’ jail for man who fatally punched another man outside Balestier Point

10

Malaysia expels students accused in gang rape in Melaka school as case ignites outrage, debate

Branded content
Chef-crafted dining, tailored excursions: Enjoy these luxuries on your next 'seacation'
Whether you are a foodie or enjoy thrilling shore adventures, a cruise on Oceania Allura adds a touch of luxury to your itinerary.
Amenities at every corner, gardens at your door: Why families love the community vibe at this BTO
Tampines GreenGem resident Jason Lim with his wife, Esther Chan, and their daughters.
Commanding warships, fostering crew kinship: How she leads at sea
saf scholar major jina lim in front of singapore navy rss intrepid, first major overseas mission
Salary claims, AWOL employees: Where to resolve workplace disputes
mediation scene between employer and employee by tripartite alliance for dispute management for wrongful dismissal or unpaid salary claim
Communal spaces, easy access to food: See the flats designed to help seniors live and age well
Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok furnished communal spaces senior residents
Training programmes, overseas attachments: How this MNC nurtures local talent
Rolls-Royce Solutions Asia celebrated its 50th anniversary in Singapore in 2024.

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 048/10/2024. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.