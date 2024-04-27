Emergency slide falls off Delta plane after takeoff

The incident (left), involving a Delta Airlines Boeing 767, is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. PHOTOS: X/@AVIATIONBRK, AFP
Updated
Apr 27, 2024, 05:41 AM
Published
Apr 27, 2024, 05:38 AM

WASHINGTON - The emergency exit slide fell off a Delta Airlines jet after taking off from New York en route to Los Angeles on April 26, Delta said.

Delta said that crew on the flight, which had 183 people on board, declared an emergency and returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport, that it “supporting retrieval efforts.”

“As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK,” the airline said.

Delta said the Boeing 767 aircraft, which will be “thoroughly” evaluated, has been removed from service.

It said it will cooperate in investigations.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the agency. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US FAA to investigate loss of engine cowling on Southwest Boeing 737-800
‘Flop era’: TikTok can’t get enough of Boeing jokes, but not everybody is laughing

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top