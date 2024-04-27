Indonesia’s nickel sector under scrutiny from graftbusters amid rapid expansion, big investments

That case is estimated to have resulted in 5.7 trillion rupiah (S$480.11 million) loss of revenue for the government, according to local media reports.

In another closely watched investigation, local NGO the Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam) in March reported Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia to the KPK.

Jatam, a non-governmental organisation, accused Mr Bahlil of accepting bribes from mining companies to restore the permits for concessions that were scrapped by President Joko Widodo’s administration due to under-utilisation.

Mr Bahlil is the chief of a task force in charge of evaluating mining permits and land-use business permits.

“So far, the (Jatam) report is being verified and assessed by the KPK’s public complaint department,” KPK spokesman Ali Fikri told The Straits Times. The Investment Ministry did not respond to ST’s request for comment.

The chairman of Parliament’s Commission VII that oversees energy, Mr Sugeng Suparwoto, said on March 5 that he had received complaints from a local mining business group which he did not name, about irregularities at the task force. This included demands for money and even shares in companies that wanted to restore their revoked permits, Kompas TV reported.

In a Parliament hearing on April 1, Mr Bahlil denied the accusations. “We revoked the permits based on the recommendation of the technical ministry,” he said, referring to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The rush to mine nickel to cash in on the rise in EV sales globally has resulted in rampant corruption, said Mr Ferdian Yazid, a programme manager at the Indonesian chapter of global corruption watchdog Transparency International.

“Companies need to secure licences from the government to conduct operations in a mining block. It often requires more than their mining expertise or financial capability to get the permits. One of the determining factors is close ties with those in the government,” he alleged.

In a report released on Feb 26, Transparency International Indonesia claimed that Indonesia’s political elite and government officials at both the national and local levels were involved in massive corruption in the nickel-rich regions of Central Halmahera and East Halmahera, part of the North Maluku province in eastern Indonesia.

Mr Ferdian said that one of the ways to improve governance in Indonesia’s nickel sector would be pressure from nickel buyers.

“It is expected that buyer countries pay attention to the environmental impact of nickel mining, how the companies secure their permits, and whether they are tied to political figures,” he said. “But, that does not happen now.”

Another way to reduce corruption is by making transparent the approval process to get mining quotas, said Mr Yusri Usman, executive director of the Centre of Energy and Resources Indonesia. This would include the authorities disclosing the monthly production plan and realised output of each company, and making this information publicly available.

“This will allow for better supervision by the public, including workers and people living near the mining sites,” he said.

At present, the only information available to the public is the names of the companies that have received the mining quota, the time of permit issuance, and the type of permit.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry’s spokesman Agus Cahyono Adi told ST that in the wake of the corruption case involving government officials, the ministry continued to improve its governance and encourage good corporate practices. He did not elaborate further.

Mr Putra Adhiguna, managing director of Jakarta-based energy finance think-tank the Energy Shift Institute, said that the government has outlined plans to implement tracing to clarify the source of minerals. The government also wants to promote compliance with mining standards.

But he noted that tracing needed to be complemented by law enforcement, and that buyers too needed to be circumspect about where their nickel was coming from.

“Compliance in commodities can be challenging to trace, and the risk further escalates when the buyers are less cautious about their supply-chain legal compliance,” he told ST.

A report by US-based environmental advocacy group Mighty Earth released on April 16 alleged that miners in Sulawesi, some linked to Chinese EV battery producers, cleared protected forests at a rapid rate.

The resulting environmental damage and rapid deforestation has threatened the livelihood of the indigenous Bajau people, also known as the world’s last “sea nomads”, according to the report.

“Nickel mining is dirty, that’s just how it is, but there are ways to do it more responsibly,” the group’s senior director of forest commodities Amanda Hurowitz said at the launch of the report.

She said it would take “political will” for Indonesia to clean up its nickel supply chain, citing its laborious progress in tackling deforestation in the palm oil industry.