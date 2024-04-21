Fun With Kids: Mother’s Day cakes, free booths for child entrepreneurs at charity market

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Treat mum to cakes
Mother’s Day falls on May 12 in 2024. The occasion is not only an opportunity for mums to indulge themselves, but also to have a good time with their kids.
Sharing a scrumptious cake, and calories, is always a good idea.
Celebrity parent Fann Wong has something special for fellow mothers on her online dessert shop Fanntasy.
The Triple Chocolate Cheesecake ($68) sits on a chocolate crumble base and is topped with pretty piping of milk chocolate and white chocolate chantilly cream.
If you prefer a richer taste, go for the Flourless Dark Chocolate Bliss ($75). The decadent dark chocolate cremeux is balanced with a raspberry confit and pistachio puree centre, and finished with edible gold flakes.
Get them at fanntasybakes.com.sg. It accepts limited orders daily until Mother’s Day.
Over at BreadTalk, the confectionary chain has introduced two cakes for Mother’s Day.
Blooming Love ($45.80 for a whole cake, $7.90 for a slice) features raspberry-lychee coulis and mousse, encased in vanilla chiffon layers and is adorned with strawberries.
There is also the flower-shaped Lovely in Yam cake ($45.80 for a whole cake, $7.90 for a slice), which has yam filling, mousse and pudding between the yam chiffon layers.
These are available till May 12 at most BreadTalk outlets and, till April 28, customers can enjoy 10 per cent off the whole cakes. Or have them delivered via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.
Free booths for child entrepreneurs
Children can learn about entrepreneurship and do good at the same time.
Parents can help them sign up for a free booth to sell their wares at the Sustainable Kids Market, organised by non-profit organisation Peace of Art.
Proceeds should go to the Singapore Red Cross’ Young Hearts programme, which provides academic support and mentorship for children living in public rental flats.
Kids of all ages and their families or schools are welcome to help run the fund-raiser, which will be held at Marina Square mall’s atrium on May 25 and 26.
Children can also apply to lead sustainability-themed workshops, exhibit and auction their art pieces, organise a public art collaborative or perform at the event.
Register by April 22 at sustainablemarkets.sg
The ABCs Of Loving Nature book
Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 annually. A timely read is The ABCs Of Loving Nature, a local picture book to inspire kids to respect and take care of Earth.
Written by former school teachers Yokie Chew and Tracy Tan, the new book introduces young readers to actions and values by alphabet. Think A for “appreciate”, C for “care” and P for “protect”.
The authors have worked with illustrator Eunice Lim to showcase Singapore’s diverse flora and fauna, such as the rain tree and Sunda pangolin. A glossary is included, so kids can learn more about them.
Buy a copy at $16.90 on publisher Epigram Books’ website (str.sg/sFKj).