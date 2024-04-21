Fun With Kids: Mother’s Day cakes, free booths for child entrepreneurs at charity market

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Treat mum to cakes

Mother’s Day falls on May 12 in 2024. The occasion is not only an opportunity for mums to indulge themselves, but also to have a good time with their kids.

Sharing a scrumptious cake, and calories, is always a good idea.

Celebrity parent Fann Wong has something special for fellow mothers on her online dessert shop Fanntasy.

The Triple Chocolate Cheesecake ($68) sits on a chocolate crumble base and is topped with pretty piping of milk chocolate and white chocolate chantilly cream.

If you prefer a richer taste, go for the Flourless Dark Chocolate Bliss ($75). The decadent dark chocolate cremeux is balanced with a raspberry confit and pistachio puree centre, and finished with edible gold flakes.

Get them at fanntasybakes.com.sg. It accepts limited orders daily until Mother’s Day.