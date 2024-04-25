Actress Bella Astillah aware of Sarah Yasmine’s alleged relationship with husband Aliff Aziz

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah remains unfazed that a woman who goes by the name of Sarah Yasmine has claimed to be the girlfriend of Bella’s husband, Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz.

Bella, 30, said she knew about their relationship. She further alleged that Sarah is one of 11 women who are romantically linked to her 33-year-old husband.

At a Hari Raya open house event in Petaling Jaya on April 24, Bella told mStar – The Star’s Malay-language portal: “I’ve mentioned before that I placed a recording device in the car (Aliff drove). So I’m not surprised.”

However, she said she was surprised to learn the details of Sarah and Aliff’s relationship. Bella revealed that she met Sarah, after the latter contacted her. Bella said: “She really wanted to meet me. We met last week in Kuala Lumpur. I also followed her Instagram. Not to support what she’s doing. But she’s telling the truth.”

She added that Sarah’s revelation could also be used as evidence in court. Bella has filed for divorce from Aliff, who refused to grant it at a divorce hearing on April 4.

“I feel relieved with evidence like this. It can help in the court case,” she said.

Sarah’s name made the news on April 22 after she claimed on Instagram to be Aliff’s girlfriend and that they started getting close in January.

Bella filed for divorce from Aliff a few days after the actor was caught in close proximity (khalwat) with Malaysian actress Ruhainies, 31, on March 9.

Bella and Aliff got married in 2016 and have two children aged seven and four. This is the second time Bella has filed for divorce. The couple divorced in 2019 after Aliff was accused of infidelity. However, they reconciled in 2020. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK