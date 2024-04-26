Homes in many major cities are getting pricier

Cities around the globe are facing a stark reality: There are not enough affordable places for people to live. Housing in most big urban areas is now considered out of reach for the average worker, fueling a growing sense that a decent home has become a privilege traded among the “haves,” impoverishing the “have-nots.”

Thorny questions abound: Should new luxury apartments in London – many owned by foreigners – be allowed to lie empty, while thousands of people sit on waiting lists for affordable homes? If migrants streaming into Beijing for a better life turn to dangerous, illegal dwellings, where will they go when those places are demolished?