Give diners equipment to wipe down tables to improve cleanliness at food outlets: Researchers

SINGAPORE - The mandatory tray return policy at food outlets has catalysed changes in social norms, ever since it was implemented in 2021. But diners can be equipped to go one step further and clean their tables after use, said the researchers behind a public cleanliness survey.

More than 80 per cent of Singaporeans in 2023 indicated they were willing to go the extra mile to clean up spills or wipe down their tables after eating at food outlets like hawker centres or coffee shops because they feel that it is the socially responsible thing to do.

Among those who did not clean up after themselves, 54 per cent of respondents said it was because they did not have the proper equipment to do so.

These findings, released on April 26, were from the Public Cleanliness Satisfaction Survey 2023 conducted by the Singapore Management University (SMU).

The survey, in its sixth edition, also reported that 94 per cent of respondents returned their trays and crockery all the time in 2023.

Satisfaction with cleanliness of food outlets also jumped 2 percentage points to 85 per cent in 2023, compared with 2022.

But cleanliness satisfaction rates at food outlets continued to be the lowest when compared with other domains like transportation, neighbourhoods, and commuter paths.

Funded by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), the study surveyed 2,010 Singapore residents on their perceptions of cleanliness in the Republic from November 2023 to January 2024.

Respondents rated their satisfaction with the cleanliness of 20 public spaces they frequented in their everyday lives, including food outlets like hawker centres or air-conditioned food courts, MRT and LRT stations, and places in the neighbourhood like HDB town centres and void decks.

At a media briefing on April 26 to announced the survey results, the co-leads of the study said that food outlets could consider piloting the provision of clean tablecloths or paper tissues on dining tables for patrons to wipe down tables after their meals.

“By doing so, Singaporeans will likely be more proactive and gradually feel that they should be more responsible in cleaning up their table litter, thereby instilling this good habit and ensuring cleanliness in public dining places.

“Hopefully, over time, this habit will translate to other public places as well,” said the researchers, led by Professor of Sociology Paulin Tay Straughan from SMU and Dr Mathew Mathews, principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, National University of Singapore.

The survey also highlighted the need for littering to be addressed. Only 72 per cent of the respondents disposed of their litter properly, compared with 76 per cent in 2022.