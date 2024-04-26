Places Of The Heart: Where young Singaporeans find comfort and inspiration

SINGAPORE – From sprawling public parks to heartland towns, Singapore’s urban spaces have become “places of the heart” for many.

The city-state’s built environment developed at breakneck speed when Singapore went from Third World country to First in one generation. It started out as a developing country in 1965 after Independence and became a developed country by the 1980s. This laid the foundation for great strides in its urban development.

In the early days, Singapore nurtured a vision of being a “Garden City” in 1967. That concept was later tweaked to “City in a Garden”.

Then in 2020, the National Parks Board announced it would work with the community to extend and enhance greenery to transform Singapore into a “City in Nature”, so Singaporeans can enjoy a high-quality living environment despite urbanisation and climate change.

Singapore’s young designers and creatives find that the evolving visual landscape and its abundant greenery have shaped their imagination.

For 25-year-old tech entrepreneur Brian Tay, the green spaces at Singapore’s oldest reservoir, MacRitchie Reservoir, are a restorative sanctuary for his fast-paced work life.

Over at Marina Bay Golf Course, which is open to the public, designer Syarafina Kamsani, 34, can quiet her mind even as she is intent on teeing off. She says this helps her to stay clear-headed when working as part of a design team at global firm RSP Singapore.

American author Barry Lopez explains why geography ties people to certain places, and allows them to forge an emotional connection to the built environment or nature.

During a 1996 lecture at a writers’ festival in Hobart, Australia, the author of the best-selling Arctic Dreams (1986) called this connection to nature and the environment the “literature of place”.

“It is my belief that human imagination is shaped by the architecture it encounters at an early age,” said Lopez, who died in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The visual landscape, of course, or the depth, elevation and hues of a cityscape play a part here, as does the way sunlight everywhere etches lines to accentuate forms.”

In this new series, The Straits Times speaks to designers and residents about urban spaces that inspire them.

Disrupting the daily grind with a park jaunt

Mr Brian Tay, founder of ShopXR