Tue, 04/25/2017

Exploring Australia: Up in the Blue Mountains, oyster feast and good times everywhere

Discover what's new and novel in Australia, which opened its borders to vaccinated visitors on Feb 21.

Short holidays in Bali, Bangkok make comeback
VTL by sea: Bintan beckons for quick getaway amid pandemic
Luxury stays for under $1,200 a month and life in the Arctic for digital nomads
Singapore Airlines returns to Vancouver, increases flights to New York
Ardern opens border to foreigners as 'Fortress New Zealand' ends
Wander women: Rise of solo female and female-only travel
Eco-travel hot spot Costa Rica: Wildlife, jungle vistas and dreamy shores

A poster child for responsible and sustainable travel, Costa Rica lives up to its reputation.

Where to go

Ipoh and chill: What to do on your next weekend getaway

With cheap street food and a laid-back pace, Ipoh, an hour-long flight away, is an ideal weekend getaway.

Solo road trip in America: Sumptuous lobster feasts, privacy amid pandemic
Spirited South Korea: Savour modern local food and nature-infused spaces with VTL travel
More than glitz, Dubai has soul, edgy spaces and talented chefs including a Singaporean
Is a short holiday worth it and what do you need to know before you travel? ST's Venessa Lee finds out.

Epic China, superfast train

China is vast and that becomes most palpable when speeding through the country on a bullet train. Mega-cities and modern industrial zones flash endlessly past my window at 300kmh.

Visit us only if you're vaccinated: New scenarios for post-vaccine travel

With border restrictions still in place due to the pandemic, you will need more than just a passport to travel.

Insure against Covid-19 when you travel
Cruise hacks on how to have it all - romantic tables, cabin upgrades, smooth sailing and more

Here are tips to make a cruise experience better.

How to survive quarantine: 10 tips from two S'poreans who made it through self-isolation

Here are 10 practical must-dos and must-haves which may help get others through it.

Play the waiting game with air miles cards amid Covid-19 travel curbs

Continue to earn points till travel resumes, or take up another credit card for cash rewards.

Return of the road warrior: Be patient with Changi Airport and other tips for business travel

It also pays to shop around for your Covid-19 pre-departure tests before leaving Singapore.

Private jets flying high during the Covid-19 pandemic
Dancing through the pandemic, from Shenzhen to Stockholm
Around The World In 68 Days: Author sees the pandemic world and life anew after epic journey
Dream journeys after pandemic: Watch jaguars in Brazil and more
Tourism boards stay visible with cool experiences, escapist content
