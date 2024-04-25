How are the 3,000-plus chargers at the HDB carparks being used today?

The head of the company set up by the Land Transport Authority to coordinate the roll-out of Singapore’s public EV charging network said that the data shows that the bulk of the charging at the housing estates happen at night. As EVs become more popular, will we see users fighting over who gets to use the chargers when they return home from work?

Highlights (click/tap above):

5:50 The expected slowing down in the rate of charger deployment in 2024 and how every HDB carpark is different

12:05 The struggle between taking up a parking space for charging versus the needs of those who do not drive an EV

15:00 Data shows that 60 per cent of charging happens overnight

17:30 Ideas to encourage better charging etiquette - from fines to imposing a minimum spend

30:00 The one technological development that will turbocharge the deployment of chargers.

36:20 Why there should be parity in terms of the total cost of owning and using an EV with an internal combustion engine option.

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow COE Watch Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/iTtE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqW2

Spotify: https://str.sg/iqgB

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G

Follow Lee Nian Tjoe on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/iqkJ

Read more COE articles: https://str.sg/iGKC

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

The Usual Place: https://str.sg/wEr7u

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

Hard Tackle: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

---

ST Podcast website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Get The Straits Times’ app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX