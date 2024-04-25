How are the 3,000-plus chargers at the HDB carparks being used today?

Synopsis: The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.
The pace of EV charger deployment at HDB carparks in 2024 will likely be slower than in the previous year - at least initially - before things pick up speed again. According to EV-Electric’s chief executive, Mr Derek Tan, the target is to have another 700 or so chargers ready by 2024 and another 700 by the end of 2025.
The head of the company set up by the Land Transport Authority to coordinate the roll-out of Singapore’s public EV charging network said that the data shows that the bulk of the charging at the housing estates happen at night. As EVs become more popular, will we see users fighting over who gets to use the chargers when they return home from work?
Highlights (click/tap above):
5:50 The expected slowing down in the rate of charger deployment in 2024 and how every HDB carpark is different
12:05 The struggle between taking up a parking space for charging versus the needs of those who do not drive an EV
15:00 Data shows that 60 per cent of charging happens overnight
17:30 Ideas to encourage better charging etiquette - from fines to imposing a minimum spend
30:00 The one technological development that will turbocharge the deployment of chargers.
36:20 Why there should be parity in terms of the total cost of owning and using an EV with an internal combustion engine option.
Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
