How your expenses can hit your retirement plans

How much you need for monthly expenses is a crucial number to note because it will determine whether you have enough stashed away for a comfortable retirement.
It is not enough to just look at your savings as everyone’s needs are different.
How much you need for monthly expenses is a crucial number to note because it will determine whether you have enough stashed away for a comfortable retirement.
It is not enough to just look at your savings as everyone’s needs are different.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.