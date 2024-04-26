A by-election in PM Anwar’s stronghold state of Selangor will test his govt’s vulnerability

KUALA LUMPUR - A by-election in Selangor next month will have little bearing on the stability of either the federal or state governments led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact, but will be a bellwether of whether a slew of recent controversies have soured support towards the ruling alliance.

The vote for the state assembly seat of Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB), a constituency about an hour north of Kuala Lumpur, will be held on May 11 after incumbent Ms Lee Kee Hiong from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a PH component, died on March 21.