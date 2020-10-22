ST SMART PARENTING
Here's the science behind reading and how compelling the evidence on it is.
FUN WITH KIDS
From zippy slides and ziplines to a tilted train to a warship, kids rate eight playgrounds here.
PSLE
A parent asked if she made a wrong choice in picking a top school for her child and about the 'big fish in little pond effect'.
It will, if parents get out of the mental trap based on the old scoring system and look at the broader changes already taking place in the education landscape.
What are the changes that will take effect in 2021? Why are the foundation subject ALs pegged so low?
Preparing for P1
Here is a back-to-school guide for parents of new Primary 1 pupils.
Parenting
While the usual Halloween festivities have been cut back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some celebrities in Asia still took the chance on Saturday to dress up with their kids.
Pre-school
Each will provide full-day kindergarten care services and offer about 120 Kindergarten 1 (K1) places.
Children from low-income families will receive a $250 top-up to their Child Development Account.
Thousands of pre-schoolers expressed gratitude to those at the front line of the Covid-19 fight by sending messages of appreciation to healthcare staff.
Primary school
It is the highest number of officers to be moved from the headquarters to head schools in recent years.
The annual sports competition sees about 60,000 student-athletes competing across 29 sports.
Secondary School
All secondary school students to have personal digital devices by 2028, $200 Edusave top-up to support purchase
Schools can choose a device from a given list and students will have to purchase them on their own.
Students in secondary schools and junior colleges will have greater access to career guidance from next year to help them better handle the fast-changing education and jobs landscape.
JC/Poly/ITE
Students who want to study media, arts and design at Singapore Polytechnic will be able to try out different specialisations before deciding on one.
By 2025, the ITE hopes to offer about 40 work-study diplomas, taking in about 1,000 students a year, up from the current 24 diplomas.
University
Students may get the flexibility to pursue programmes across disciplines, with NUS planning to transform its educational model.
Write down a list of things you would like to achieve and take responsibility for your learning.
Degree = Jobs?
The universities, especially SIT and SUSS, are going big on combining work and study, and students spend up to a year on work-study programmes.
The class of 2020 will graduate into a recession brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. But this is unlikely to dampen the aspirations of young Singaporeans for a university degree.
Over 700 organisations, firms, ministries and government agencies are offering more than 7,500 places.