Videos

Loading

    PSLE

    • Mr Ignatius Lim, who teaches English at Kheng Cheng School, struggled with English and Mathematics as a primary school pupil and had to repeat Primary 6. He says that his childhood experience has taught him the importance of building confidence in st

    Inspiring teacher of English once failed the subject at PSLE

    askST: How to pick the right secondary school

    A parent asked if she made a wrong choice in picking a top school for her child and about the 'big fish in little pond effect'. 

    Will PSLE changes in 2021 make a difference?

    It will, if parents get out of the mental trap based on the old scoring system and look at the broader changes already taking place in the education landscape.

    PSLE scoring system changes: 8 burning questions answered

    What are the changes that will take effect in 2021? Why are the foundation subject ALs pegged so low? 
    More

    Pre-school

    K2 graduation in pandemic: How to make it meaningful for your kid

    Seven new MOE kindergartens to open in primary schools by 2023

    Each will provide full-day kindergarten care services and offer about 120 Kindergarten 1 (K1) places.

    About 1,300 pre-school kids to get CDA top-up

    Children from low-income families will receive a $250 top-up to their Child Development Account.

    Pre-schoolers show gratitude to healthcare, migrant workers

    Thousands of pre-schoolers expressed gratitude to those at the front line of the Covid-19 fight by sending messages of appreciation to healthcare staff.
    More

    Primary school

    Covid-19 pandemic shows children's well-being and success depend on more than just what happens in school

    43 schools to get new principals in 2021, including 9 from MOE headquarters

    It is the highest number of officers to be moved from the headquarters to head schools in recent years.

    School Sports: Student-athletes, parents welcome return of National School Games in 2021

    The annual sports competition sees about 60,000 student-athletes competing across 29 sports.
    More

    Secondary School

    All secondary school students to have personal digital devices by 2028, $200 Edusave top-up to support purchase

    Schools can choose a device from a given list and students will have to purchase them on their own.

    More access to career guidance for JC, secondary school students

    Students in secondary schools and junior colleges will have greater access to career guidance from next year to help them better handle the fast-changing education and jobs landscape.
    More

    JC/Poly/ITE

    askST: Post-secondary postings and switching from JC to polytechnic

    Singapore Poly to combine 8 media, arts and design programmes into 1 multidisciplinary diploma

    Students who want to study media, arts and design at Singapore Polytechnic will be able to try out different specialisations before deciding on one.

    ITE graduates to get more opportunities to attain diplomas

    By 2025, the ITE hopes to offer about 40 work-study diplomas, taking in about 1,000 students a year, up from the current 24 diplomas.

    University

    • The Singapore University of Technology and Design is launching a new undergraduate degree this year in design and artificial intelligence.

    askST: How to pick the right university

    Cross-disciplinary degree programmes at NUS from Aug 2021

    Students may get the flexibility to pursue programmes across disciplines, with NUS planning to transform its educational model.

    askST: How to get the most out of varsity life

    Write down a list of things you would like to achieve and take responsibility for your learning.

    Sex and consent on campus: S'pore universities grappling with sexual misconduct incidents

    More aptitude-based varsity admissions to shift emphasis away from academic grades

    More

    Degree = Jobs?

    Wanted: Graduates able to see the connections in a chaotic world

    askST: Working while studying is hard, but worthwhile

    The universities, especially SIT and SUSS, are going big on combining work and study, and students spend up to a year on work-study programmes. 

    It is skills that will count in the post-pandemic world of work

    The class of 2020 will graduate into a recession brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. But this is unlikely to dampen the aspirations of young Singaporeans for a university degree.

    Traineeships for new grads amid weak job market

    Over 700 organisations, firms, ministries and government agencies are offering more than 7,500 places.
    More