Sergeant Kiang, co-creator of Chatterbox Chicken Rice, dies at 86

SINGAPORE – Mr Kiang Joon Toh, better known as chicken rice master Sergeant Kiang, died on April 23, shortly after his 86th birthday on April 19.

He was one of the pioneer chefs who created the famed Chatterbox boneless chicken rice in 1971, at the then Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel (now Hilton Singapore Orchard).

A post on Facebook page Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 on April 24 announced his death. His wake is at 787 Yishun Ring Road till April 27.

His eldest son Raymond Kiang, 62, told The Straits Times that his late father was in poor health and was hospitalised two months ago. He died at home, surrounded by his loved ones, including two younger sons and a daughter. His wife died in April 2022.

A former cook in the British army in the 1960s, the late Mr Kiang’s legacy included Sergeant Chicken Rice at the now-defunct Rasa Singapura Food Centre off Tanglin Road in the 1980s.

The brand ventured into foodcourts in 2005 and operates under BreadTalk Group’s Food Republic chain, with locations including Ion Orchard and Shaw Lido.

One of the family’s proudest moments was in 2018, said Mr Raymond Kiang, when one of their stalls at Our Tampines Hub was lauded by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech as a tasty and affordable option.