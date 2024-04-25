Sergeant Kiang, co-creator of Chatterbox Chicken Rice, dies at 86

SINGAPORE – Mr Kiang Joon Toh, better known as chicken rice master Sergeant Kiang, died on April 23, shortly after his 86th birthday on April 19.
He was one of the pioneer chefs who created the famed Chatterbox boneless chicken rice in 1971, at the then Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel (now Hilton Singapore Orchard).
A post on Facebook page Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 on April 24 announced his death. His wake is at 787 Yishun Ring Road till April 27.
His eldest son Raymond Kiang, 62, told The Straits Times that his late father was in poor health and was hospitalised two months ago. He died at home, surrounded by his loved ones, including two younger sons and a daughter. His wife died in April 2022.
A former cook in the British army in the 1960s, the late Mr Kiang’s legacy included Sergeant Chicken Rice at the now-defunct Rasa Singapura Food Centre off Tanglin Road in the 1980s.
The brand ventured into foodcourts in 2005 and operates under BreadTalk Group’s Food Republic chain, with locations including Ion Orchard and Shaw Lido.
One of the family’s proudest moments was in 2018, said Mr Raymond Kiang, when one of their stalls at Our Tampines Hub was lauded by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech as a tasty and affordable option.
The last family-owned stall, Jiang Ji Chicken Rice in Yishun Ring Road, was operated by Mr Kiang Joon Toh’s three children. It closed in April 2022 due to rising rental and food costs.
The late Mr Kiang’s legacy also lives on in New York.
Mr Raymond Kiang, who is based there and is back in Singapore for two weeks, set up chicken rice stall Lou Yau Kee Chicken Rice at Urbanspace food hall in New York in May 2023.
His father never had the chance to visit the space, but fully supported the overseas venture as he was aware of the challenges in continuing the business here.
Mr Raymond Kiang said: “When we have video calls, he would tell me to treat the customers right and serve the best chicken rice I can in New York. He’s my mentor and master. Listening to him, I can’t go wrong.”
Business is also more profitable in New York, he adds. Diners are willing to pay US$15.80 (S$21.49) and up for a plate of chicken rice, albeit for a bigger portion than in Singapore.
There are plans to open another outlet in New York and to include a dish named after his father to honour him.
Mr Kiang added: “We are very proud that there is one person in the family who created the dish and made it into a national dish. Everyone comes to Singapore for chicken rice and so many people are selling it too.”