Actress Ruhainies apologises to Aliff Aziz’s estranged wife Bella Astillah, asks to meet

PETALING JAYA – Ruhainies, the Malaysian actress in the middle of the alleged Aliff Aziz-Bella Astillah cheating controversy, has broken her silence.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on April 26 to apologise to Singaporean actor Aliff’s estranged wife, Malaysian actress-singer Bella.

On March 9, Aliff and Ruhainies were detained by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur on suspicion of khalwat (close proximity).

In the statement, Ruhainies also said she hopes to meet Bella.

Ruhainies wrote: “I chose to keep quiet... to avoid fighting on social media and further extending the issue.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to (Bella) for everything that has happened. I would like to meet you to clear the air so we can close this (chapter) and move forward and be happy again.”

Ruhainies’ post came after an avalanche of text messages released by Aliff’s scorned lover Sarah Yasmine on April 24 that implicated an individual named NRF who was badmouthing Bella, among other things. Sarah alleged NRF is Ruhainies, whose real name is Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas.

On April 22, Sarah became a topic of conversation after she claimed to be Aliff’s girlfriend, and they had started getting close since January.

In one of the messages released, NRF questioned Bella’s action of going public with the khalwat issue even though NRF and Aliff had kept silent.

“We have been patient enough. Haven’t said anything for two weeks now. When will she stop? We need to stop her from talking any more,” NRF allegedly wrote to Aliff, 33.

In her latest Instagram post, Ruhainies also invited Sarah to meet Bella so all three of them could “clear the air and settle everything” together.

Bella, 30, filed for divorce soon after the suspected khalwat case came to light. But at the proceeding on April 4, Aliff refused to divorce her. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK