The dramatic off-screen lives of the cast of the beloved Chinese drama My Fair Princess

The story follows a case of mistaken identity. An orphaned street urchin named Xiaoyanzi who accidentally becomes a princess in place of her friend, the Qing emperor Qianlong’s illegitimate daughter Ziwei.

The series broke viewership records, became extremely popular across Asia and was an all-around unprecedented hit that made household names of its main cast of Vicki Zhao, Ruby Lin, Alec Su, Zhou Jie, Fan Bingbing and Julian Chen.

Now, 26 years since the drama first aired - a lot has happened to the main cast. Two have been effectively cancelled by the Chinese government, one has apparently become a successful farmer, one is widely disliked by Chinese netizens and one quite literally got burnt.

#PopVultures host Jan Lee discusses exactly how we got here.

Here is what she talked about:

1:20 Introduction about My Fair Princess

4:11 How the series got cast and its impact on Asian entertainment

11:57 What happened to Julian Chen?

14:16 What happened to Alec Su?

17:16 Is there a feud between Ruby Lin and Zhou Jie?

28:03 The cancellation of Fan Bingbing

35:12 The many troubles of Vicki Zhao and her eventual downfall

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

