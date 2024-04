BEIJING – Censors in China have imposed their toughest restrictions to date on micro-dramas by requiring all content to be vetted before release, following the short-video format’s runaway popularity in recent months.

The new regulations will kick in on June 1, and are aimed at making sure production companies and streaming platforms do not overstep the existing boundaries established by censors for video content in a race to grab eyeballs as competition hots up, analysts said.